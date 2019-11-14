One of the major home design trends going into 2020 is the resurgence of the color blue. Sherwin Williams named their dark, rich blue tone, Naval as the color of the upcoming year and the various shades of this calming color are showing up in more and more interior design palettes.
The trend seems to be toward the bolder and richer blues, ranging from the bright cobalt to the moody slates and deep indigos. The color choice offers a welcome respite from the ubiquitous greys and whites of the last several years, while keeping the aura of lowkey calm embraced by minimalism.
Speaking of minimalism, the shift toward blue is showing up in a big way in the anti-minimalist trend being referred to as grandmillennial. This style embraces traditional home decor and style, and one of it’s main tenants is a devotion to the blue and white china of a bygone era. Combine this with lots of needlepoint, chintz, and wicker, and you have a natural showcase for the many shades of this traditional and comforting color.
Blue can be surprisingly polarizing color, and I’ve heard many times over myt real estate career, “I’m just not a blue person.” So what are your thoughts? Are you ready to leave behind minimalist grey for a more colorful and traditional blue?
