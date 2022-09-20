The Oncology Nursing Society (ONS), which represents 100,000 nurses, has an admirable goal of improving the quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer. The relationship between smoking cigarettes and cancer is an essential focus for them. A leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States is lung cancer, with about 80 percent of those cases attributed to smoking. Unfortunately, ONS seems to not understand the role tobacco harm reduction products can play in helping adults quit smoking and reduce their cancer risks.
Information about nicotine is a priority when healthcare providers interact with people who smoke. In a recent survey of physicians, 80 percent incorrectly believed that nicotine causes cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Another survey found that nearly 60 percent of nurses falsely believe that nicotine causes cancer. Misinformation could lead to inaccurate recommendations and failure to capitalize on teachable moments when talking to patients.
It's not easy to quit smoking. The number who successfully stop is outweighed by the staggering numbers of those unable to achieve this goal. It is common to make several quit attempts in a lifetime, with the majority continuing to smoke. Even those who do quit smoking are at risk of returning to smoking.
In the past several years, novel nicotine (aka tobacco harm reduction) products have entered the market, helping millions of people quit smoking. The most popular of these are e-cigarettes. Vaping allows people who smoke to replace the nicotine they crave and enables them to continue to experience other aspects they enjoy about smoking in a less harmful way, including sensory feedback such as inhaling and exhaling.
Recently, ONS reviewed its position statement on vaping. They rightly point out that vaping is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a smoking cessation product, but rather, as a tobacco product. Consumers use many methods to quit smoking and many are not medicalized or FDA-approved for cessation.
However, the ONS statement contains misinformation alluding to vaping as potentially toxic as secondhand smoke and nicotine vapor products causing vaping lung injuries, commonly referred to as EVALI. It also expresses concern about what people could potentially be exposed to. At first glance, the issues feel valid, but a deep dive into those concerns leaves the reader void of the big picture. What is missing is putting those concerns in perspective with the risk of vaping versus the risks from smoking.
After their August 2022 review, the ONS statement remains outdated. Suggestions for a minimum sale age of 21are already on the books. Nurses are being encouraged to continue to inform consumers about FDA-approved tobacco cessation alternatives while exaggerating the potential harm of e-cigarettes. ONS is ignoring the needs of people who smoke, and have been unsuccessful at quitting smoking with traditional cessation methods. ONS also rejects the evidence showing that people who vape have a higher success rate at smoking cessation than FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapies.
ONS suggests that the FDA considers vaping liquids as hazardous to health, yet FDA has authorized the sale of several vaping products, finding them appropriate for the protection of public health. ONS’s false statement exacerbates consumers' misperception that vaping is equally harmful or more harmful than smoking and ignores FDA authorizations. About 60 percent of smoking consumers falsely believe that nicotine causes cancer. Numerous studies demonstrate vaping is safer than smoking, but none of those studies are referenced in the statement. Furthermore, they offer no recommendation to try tobacco harm reduction products to those who have been unable to quit smoking.
In 2021, 15 past presidents of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco published a paper on vaping which examined the risks and benefits of vaping, found no cancer risk from e-cigarette use, addressed the correct source of EVALI and drew attention to the role vaping can play in smoking cessation. However, the paper ends with the dire reminder that 480,000 Americans die from smoking annually. Certainly, an organization like the ONS, which focuses on cancer's devastating effects, would want to see people who smoke take advantage of every opportunity to quit smoking.
United Kingdom Cancer Research, considered the world’s leading cancer research organization, has published its own position statement on e-cigarettes finding they “are far less harmful than smoking” and that for people who smoke, “e-cigarettes are an option to help them stop.”
American cancer organizations ought to be recognizing the benefits as well, if they truly want to eradicate lung cancer.
Kim Murray is a Research Fellow for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance’s Consumer Center.
