Anyone who thinks smaller population states and conservative rural areas are as well represented by the Electoral College as blue states and liberal strongholds isn’t paying attention.
I think we can all agree Americans should feel confident that their voice is treated with the same value as any other voter, no matter where their vote is cast.
Democratic and Republican state lawmakers across the country are working together to pass the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. This meaningful bipartisan elections reform has been moving forward in Nevada, Minnesota, and Michigan.
It brings me great joy to see legislators come together to help ensure every American voter is offered the voice that they rightfully deserve – especially in Michigan, where I proudly served as chairman of the Republican Party.
With this flurry of activity regarding the compact, I want to take this opportunity as a conservative to dispel specious claims.
Though state-specific challenges and evolving political dynamics exist, dismissing the compact – a rare example of Democrats and Republicans coming together on a piece of elections reform legislation – outright ignores the objective of fostering better representation of the American people’s will. Under the compact, the voices of all citizens, regardless of their state or party affiliation, will be reflected in a presidential election.
That is why the compact is so widely supported. Nine former national chairs of the American Legislative Exchange Council, along with hundreds of Republican legislators across the country, have either co-sponsored or voted for the legislation.
From what I’ve seen, opponents argue against it without acknowledging that most of their critiques apply to the winner-take-all method of awarding Electoral College votes that’s currently used by 48 states.
The fact is that presidential candidates already concentrate their campaign efforts in the handful of battleground states, disregarding those deemed uncompetitive. In 2024, the number of battlegrounds will be as few as four states. This reliance on battleground states results in an imbalance that is not advantageous to voters and ultimately does a disservice to the majority of Americans.
In a presidential election under the compact, candidates would need to address issues that matter to every voter to secure a victory. That would put conservative rural voters on an equal par with liberal big-city voters thereby guaranteeing that every voter in every state matters.
Importantly, National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is designed to restore our faith in presidential elections without altering the constitutional framework for electing the president.
The state winner-take-all method is not mandated by the Constitution and was not the original intention of the founding fathers.
According to Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, each state legislature has the authority to determine how its electors are chosen.
Understanding the contents of Article II and the records from the 1787 constitutional convention, led the Supreme Court to conclude that state legislatures have unrestricted power in appointing electors.
Under the compact, participating states award their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who receives the most votes in all 50 states.
Anyone who says they oppose a national popular vote because it undermines the Electoral College or somehow goes against the founding fathers should also be against the method used by Maine and Nebraska, where electors are awarded by congressional district.
By ensuring that candidates appeal to voters in every state, the compact ultimately makes every state a battleground state.
It is also not a partisan scheme but a reflection of the values and principles upon which our nation was founded.
Calls to reject the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact are misguided and create a missed opportunity to engage in a thoughtful and constructive dialogue about elections reform.
Conservatives should want the presidential candidate who wins the most votes to be elected president. Not only is that a win for conservatives, but it’s a win for all Americans.
Saul Anuzis is a former state chair of the Michigan Republican Party. He is a senior consultant to National Popular Vote. More information is available at www.nationalpopularvote.com.
