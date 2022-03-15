Dear Livingston Parish Community Members and Editor:
This week marks a long two-year period in which our community has collectively learned to come to grips with the new reality created by the Coronavirus pandemic. It was March 13, 2020, when Governor John Bel Edwards declared our state to be under a public health emergency, shuttering our schools, our businesses and community centers, requiring us all to change our behavior and make personal sacrifices. We are most thankful that on March 16, 2022, the governor has lifted this public emergency order.
As your superintendent of schools, I have experienced many restless days and nights reviewing decrees and mandates, searching for ways to navigate this unfamiliar, if not totally unknown, pathway in the context of successfully teaching our children while keeping them and their extended families safe. At each step along this path, decisions were made with careful consideration as to their impact and consequences. Too often the best options created heavy burdens for many individuals with almost unrealistic expectations. Moreover, changes and revised decisions were prevalent as errors had to be corrected, assumptions had to be revisited, or new restrictions and/or policies were handed down, each with new and different demands on our people.
Throughout this concerning and uncertain time, there has been one thing that has remained clear: our district has acted with the clear purpose and clarity of benefitting the overall well-being of our children. Decisions that were made over the last two years may remain open to debate as to whether they should be repeated, but there is no question as to WHY those decisions were made at that time – because they reflected the best options for our children.
This letter is not to revisit the challenges we’ve endured, but rather to say, “Thank You,” and reflect on the gracious support, patience, and longsuffering that was shown, allowing our system to move forward in even the most difficult of times. It has taken a Herculean effort from everyone to get us to where we are today! Livingston Parish’s people have once again demonstrated resolve and resilience in all that they do. It has taken a community of believers – and doers – dedicated to the well-being of their families, their neighbors, and their greater community to get through this challenge and be stronger for it!
My words cannot fully express the gratitude and admiration I hold for the people of Livingston Parish. It is my hope that you will accept my heartfelt “Thank You” and that God may continue to bless our parish and this school district and give us the opportunity to make a positive difference in all that we do.
Sincerely,
Joe Murphy, Superintendent
Livingston Parish Public Schools
