Imagine waking up one morning and reading the following statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): “Hundreds of people have been hospitalized due to side effects of Covid19 vaccinations. Being vaccinated risks known adverse consequences of blood clotting and cardiovascular problems.” Also imagine that the CDC failed to mention the hugely greater advantages of taking the vaccines for hundreds of millions of people. You would, quite rightly, think they had taken leave of their senses.
Yet, this is precisely what the CDC is doing when talking about reduced risk products which are helping millions of smokers quit tobacco.
On its website, the CDC ominously warns that vaping nicotine e-cigarettes can cause hospitalization and death despite their knowing very well that all so-called EVALI cases were caused by the use of illegal vaping cartridges that contained tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the active ingredient in cannabis. Moreover, many of the culprit vapes were obtained by black market sources – unlike conventional nicotine-containing e-cigarettes. At no point does the CDC care to inform the public that vaping has so far helped nearly 10 million Americans to quit smoking and can help adults avoid the well-known harms of smoking-related disease and death.
A December 2021 CDC press release doubled down on a questionable study condemning all tobacco harm reduction products by issuing a dire warning about nicotine pouches, saying that “manufacturers are currently marketing nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes with synthetic nicotine in the US … nicotine is an addictive drug with known adverse consequences for fetal development and adolescent brain development.” Absent from this advice is any recognition of the huge potential benefits of nicotine pouches to the tens of millions of Americans still accessing nicotine via lethal combustible tobacco.
The CDC further warns that nicotine products “warrant urgent attention from policy makers, clinicians, and researchers” but fails to point out that products which deliver nicotine without the lethal cocktail of toxins produced by combustion are substantially better for the health of American adults. You would think that this is a very significant piece of information, but not for the CDC.
And in case you are thinking this is a trivial concern, it’s not. COVID-19 has so far killed up to 5 million people worldwide since the start of 2020. In contrast, smoking accounts for around 8 million deaths each year. In the United States, 480,000 people die annually and may not have had to – if they had opted for safer nicotine delivery devices, the very same products that are being demonized by the CDC.
It seems clear that when it comes to tobacco harm reduction – the term for replacing smoking with safer nicotine options – the CDC prefers to play political games to mislead the public rather than give honest and useful advice.
Where anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists see a sinister plot by Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum to re-order society with vaccines, the CDC imagines some tin-foil hat theory whereby industry is using far safer nicotine products to somehow encourage more people to smoke. It’s about as credible as saying cell phone companies are selling their products to promote more use of rotary phones, but that is exactly the poor quality of messaging currently being promoted by the CDC.
The public trusts the CDC to provide sound science-based information, yet their misleading and often categorically false statements surrounding vapes and other reduced risk nicotine products borders on fake news. The agency seems wedded to an abstinence-only approach to consumer nicotine which protects the cigarette industry. It seems almost ironic that the same agency is also tasked with tallying the hundreds of thousands of annual deaths from smoking, many which could be avoided if more people could be convinced to try safer alternatives.
The CDC is no doubt appalled by the myriad conspiracy theories about Covid19 vaccinations and has spoken of the dangerous consequences of misinformation which deters many from taking vaccinations to protect against the disease. Yet when it comes to nicotine, the CDC is front and center promoting conspiracy theories of its own and false facts towards reduced risk products without even a nod to the huge public health bonus they could provide if allowed to prosper.
Just as the CDC would wish the public to trust in the net positive effect of vaccinations over their minimal downsides, so we should also expect the CDC to stop peddling negligible risks of safer nicotine products without highlighting the far greater benefits that they offer.
Martin Cullip is the International Fellow at The Taxpayers Protection Alliance's Consumer Center and is based in South London, UK.
