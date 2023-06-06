The uncertainty rippling through America’s financial markets is a problem for many consumers. CNBC’s recent Financial Confidence Survey found that over 70% of Americans are feeling financially stressed, and fewer than half say they have an emergency savings fund.
Consumers living paycheck to paycheck have traditionally relied on small dollar loans to cover emergency expenses – from repairing home appliances to replacing car parts. Yet states across the country, most recently Illinois and New Mexico, passed legislation that drastically impacted the market – and availability – of these loan products.
In 2021, the Illinois state legislature imposed an all-in interest rate cap of 36 percent per year for loans under $40,000 from non-bank and non-credit union lenders, called the Predatory Lending and Prevention Act (PLPA). New Mexico passed a similar piece of rate cap legislation that went into effect this year.
The goals behind the New Mexico and Illinois rate caps are ostensibly to protect consumers from so-called predatory lenders. Most consumers who access unsecured short-term loans are considered “subprime.”
A subprime borrower is anyone who doesn’t have a strong credit history and is considered a high risk for lenders. These consumers are often part of the “underbanked” – those who have a checking or savings account with a traditional financial institution but often rely on alternative financial services like unsecured short term installment loans. A 2021 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) survey estimated 14.1 percent of U.S. households (approximately 18.7 million) were “underbanked.” The underbanked population includes a diverse range of consumers – from college students to immigrants to entrepreneurs.
Yet even consumers with a strong credit history find it hard to access emergency credit because of rate cap regulation. A study in New Mexico found that after the law, loans from established banks have become harder to obtain, challenging the view that new players would step in to serve the underbanked at lower rates. In this case study, even the fact that the borrower had good credit did not make any easier to get a loan.
In Illinois, new research from Thomas W. Miller Jr., Mississippi State University, J. Brandon Bolen, Mississippi College, and Gregory Elliehausen, Board of Governors, Federal Reserve System (ret.) found that the interest rate cap decreased the number of unsecured short term loans to subprime borrowers by 44 percent and increased the average loan size to subprime borrowers by 40 percent. Loans effectively became less available and more expensive.
Professor Miller and his co-authors used results from an online survey to further understand the impact to subprime borrowers in Illinois following the new law. Most responded they could not borrow money when they needed it following the imposition of the interest rate cap. Further, only 11 percent of the respondents answered that their financial well-being increased following the interest rate cap, and 79 percent answered that they wanted the option to return to their previous lender.
These results clearly show that the rate cap legislation in Illinois did not work, and the demand for short term loan products did not go away. For more than a century, consumers have relied on installment lending as a reliable source of credit, particularly for those who need it most. Community-based lenders in cities and towns across the country assist consumers with safe, affordable lending products that help them build a positive credit payment history.
The lessons from the research in Illinois and New Mexico are clear: rate caps harm the financial well-being of consumers and greatly reduce the availability of emergency credit for those who need it the most.
Protecting consumers from predatory lending behavior is a policy priority that we can all get behind. Yet behind the lofty the goals of rate cap regulation, there are unintended consequences for millions of Americans who rely on small dollar loans. In an era of financial uncertainty, lawmakers should be careful not to repeat the mistakes of New Mexico and Illinois.
Roslyn Layton, PhD is Senior Vice President of Strand Consult and Visiting Researcher at Aalborg University Copenhagen where she earned a doctorate in internet economics. She is a frequent commentor and author on economics, security, geopolitics, and innovation.
