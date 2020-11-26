Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.