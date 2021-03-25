Reform, just like the check, is in the mail.
A General Accountability Office (GAO) report found that The United States Postal Service lost $69 billion over the previous 11 fiscal years – including a $3.9 billion loss in fiscal year 2018 and an $8.9 billion loss in 2019 (which was “only” supposed to be a $6.6 billion loss)
In 2020, the USPS posted a $9.2 billion loss, even while its total revenues increased by $2 billion from the previous year to $73 billion. USPS package delivery was up by almost 19% during the pandemic, though it saw 4.2% first-class mail and 15.2% marketing mail declines.
Editor's Note
This column first appeared at realclearpolicy.com. It is reprinted here with permission.
Overall, a $1 increase in USPS revenues resulted in a $1.15 increase in costs during 2020. The more the USPS sold, the more it lost.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who earns $303,460 a year, said, despite a $10 billion Treasury loan under the CARES Act, “the Postal Service … remains on an unsustainable path...” This echoed what he told Congress: there’s “no end in sight” to the agency’s fiscal woes.
OpenTheBooks.com auditors found that last year, the agency hired 163,257 employees, for a net gain of 54,867 employees. In 2020, 50 USPS employees made more than $200,000, and 5,346 employees earned more than $100,000.
Critics have suggested that the service is ossified and in dire need of workplace reforms, while the USPS promises reforms are coming. But there is a reason few are reassured to hear “the check is in the mail.”
The #WasteOfTheDay is presented by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.