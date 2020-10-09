Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Isolated thunderstorms during the morning, then rather windy this afternoon with more widespread storms. High near 80F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Thunderstorms this evening will give way to a steady rain overnight. It will be rather windy as well. Low 71F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%.