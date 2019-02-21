Just drive by on a school morning in French Settlement. Normal speed limit is 45, during school time it is 25. Most drivers drive between 40 and 60 during school zones. Where are the cops. At least Harry was out there at least 3 to 4 times during the week. It wasn’t the best, but now we have no one. Waiting on a wreck to happen.cerned about?
With friends like Rep. Valarie Hodges and Rep. Clay Schexnayder, Livingston Parish and Louisiana public school teachers don’t need enemies. By opposing the forecast of the majority of the Revenue Estimating Committee, Hodges and Schexnayder in effect oppose the pay raise that Gov. Edwards wants to give teachers, who have not had a raise in ten years. Having supported Jindal’s voucher plan, which send public dollars to private schools, Schexnayder is no friend of public schools. Now, in a cynical and dishonest political move, Hodges is portraying the forecast as necessitating tax increases, proposing a one-time bonus for teachers rather than a raise. Hodges is an acolyte of the Rev. Gene Mills, head of the Louisiana Family Forum, who is a supporter of private schools. So her opposition to public school teachers’ receiving a much-needed raise is explained. I hope teachers in Hodges’ and Schexnayder’s districts remember their opposition to the pay raise. The News should also publish whether Rep. Sherman Mack is for or against public school teachers receiving a raise. Rep. J. Rogers Pope supports the teachers, as a former Livingston Parish School Superintendent should. But his support raises this question: why is Pope still a Republican?
I live on Pine Bluff Road off 16 in Denham. I’d like to see what can be done about garbage pile-up. When you go around the third curve to the left, you have got a mound of garbage at that home. There’s two FEMA trailers, and they say they collect scraps, but that is not scraps. All of that in that yard is garbage and junk. And you have minor kids out here. There’s minor kids at that home in those two trailers. That place is infested with rats and roaches, so something needs to be done. Whoever can do something about it, I wish yall would come out here and check on it because it definitely needs to be removed.
Are they ever going to finish the construction work on I-12 and Satsuma?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.