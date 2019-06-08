Locations
- Denham Springs High, Walker Elementary, and Eastside Elementary take water - summer school still on
- Bicyclist killed in Livingston Parish Friday morning
- DELUGE | 4.5 inches of rain hits Livingston Parish in three hours flooding streets, homes, and businesses
- RECOVERY | Shelter opens at Live Oak Junior High as officials wait for emergency declaration, damages calculated
- National Weather Service warns of 2-6" of rain through Friday, flash flood watch in effect
- ‘Sounded like all hell broke loose’ | Tornado hits Satsuma area leaving residents without power; no injuries reported
- 2019 ALL-PARISH SOFTBALL | Reversal of fortunes: Walker's Fletcher named Coach of Year after dramatic turnaround campaign
- Greensburg man dies, Denham Springs man hurt in St. Helena collision
- Walker native advances in U.S. Navy
- 2019 All-Parish Baseball Team
- Killian, Entergy at odds over franchise fee (2)
- Parish Ordinance Committee puts dirt fill limit on hold, sets sights on 'freeboard' (1)
- Wildlife and Fisheries to offer prizes for catching tagged fish during free fishing weekend June 8-9 (1)
- ‘They’re lifesavers’ | Foster Village officially opens doors with ribbon-cutting ceremony, aims to provide support for children in foster care (1)
- 58 lot subdivision proposed for Cockerham Road draws pressure at Planning and Zoning (1)
- Walker police launches Click It or Ticket Campaign for seatbelt use (1)
- Here’s the complete schedule for American Idol contestant Laine Hardy’s homecoming, which includes stop at the Governor’s Mansion, parade and concert (1)
- Parish Council unanimously approves 'Fire Prevention Bureau' through District 4 (1)
- Laine Hardy comes home | Photo Gallery (1)
- SOFTBALL | Live Oak relieves duties of long-time head softball coach Michelle Morris (1)
