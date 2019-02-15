Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.