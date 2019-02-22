A small facility will fill a large void for Livingston Parish.
The opening of Denham Springs Behavioral Health, funded through the state, will treat mental health issues related to depression, alcohol and substance abuse and other conditions.
More than 25 million Americans suffer from depression each year, and more than 50 percent of all people who die from suicide suffer from major depression, based on 2017 data – the most recent available – from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Denham Springs Behavioral Health marks the first full-time clinic in Livingston Parish for treatment of behavioral health issues. It’s long overdue. The facility operates under the Florida Parishes Human Services Authority, which also serves the parishes of St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington.
It serves residents regardless of their income, with treatment available for everyone from the indigent to those with private insurance.
Every community in America needs access to mental health care. The void in Livingston Parish never seemed more apparent than it did after the August 2016 flood, when more than 80 percent of the structures across the parish sustained damage.
In the wake of the flood, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry identified the need for accessible health care for the area to help with emotional scars from the worse natural disaster in Livingston Parish history. Faith-based communities – most notably First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs – stepped up to the plate with free services on a temporary basis after the disaster.
Some families pulled past the hardships, yet others continue to struggle. Even those who persevered continue see the reminders of the loss nearly 2½ years after the flood. As time flows after the flood, the facility will continue to serve the area in the same way others help those in need.
It’s unfortunate that it took the devastation from the 2016 flood to land a full-time behavioral clinic in Livingston Parish, but its opening creates a path to a better quality of life for residents throughout the parish.
