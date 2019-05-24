Could Livingston Parish be faced with another Bass Pro movement?
Every spring, as folks in southern Louisiana try to get outdoors, the weather remains a constant threat to ruin their good times. Festivals, graduations, even just a nice afternoon at the park can all be washed away – literally – in the blink of an eye.
So, every spring the conversation of a large-scale, climatized indoor facility finds its way to the forefront of the minds of the officials, organizers, and residents who try to make outside the “place to be” in spring and, yes, sometimes fall.
Since 2006, Livingston Parish Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Eric Edwards has pushed for a civic center. Edwards made a name for himself managing the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU for a number of years, and now seeks to bring that type of event center here.
However, Edwards’ stance has changed – there’s a realization that, perhaps, a center based solely around a few events every year and some graduations isn’t going to draw the funding it needs.
So, the CVB director has broadened his scope, looking to develop a multipurpose facility that also can service as a community disaster response center, as well as a place that could serve as a community event center beyond just graduations – perhaps serving as a wedding venue, or reunion location for large families.
Having the center focus on more than just a few events a year allows Edwards to find more seed money for the project by way of grants and investors, especially for the disaster response center that may find itself funded through
Restore Louisiana or other disaster mitigation grant funds.
That still doesn’t cover maintenance however, which Edwards believes will be anywhere from $500,000 to $1.5 million. The former event manager threw out the idea of a raise on the hotel and motel tax, which funds the CVB and its efforts.
Perhaps, since the facility is now going to be multipurpose, Edwards can chase some of the Bass Pro TIF funds? Soon, those bonds will be paid off and entities which gave up part of those sales taxes will begin to reap the benefit.
Edwards wouldn’t need all of those released funds, just part.
Either way, the campaign for TIF funds or a new tax will be a herculean effort – one we haven’t seen since the Bass Pro TIF was approved, and perhaps with the most recent push for the Comite River Diversion Canal completion.
Bass Pro and the required TIF were no easy feat, so Edwards and whatever coalition he puts together will have their work cut out for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.