Both the City of Denham Springs and City of Walker should be commended for their efforts in recent years to connect their masses inside the city limits.
At a recent council meeting, Denham Springs’ recovery coordinator Jeanette Clark brought proposals for two grants to the table – one of which would fund the bike and pedestrian master plan, and the other was related to electric car chargers.
Focus is on the bicycle and pedestrian master plan, which is an ongoing project with its final public meeting in October. The vision and goal is to connect north and south Denham Springs together, providing a city-wide feel of connected paths.
And that goal, like the overall plan in both Walker and Denham Springs to apply for grants and supply sidewalks in the area, is an admirable one.
Right now, there are sidewalks along Range Avenue, but they are small, and the traffic is so heavy on those roads one might be taking your life into your own hands.
But to be able to funnel that traffic through other roads allows for that foot or bicycle travel between places.
That mobility enhances the feelings of community. For many years Livingston Parish, and specifically Denham Springs and Walker, have been dubbed “bedroom communities.”
The word “community” is tucked in there, but a sense of belonging and ownership is lacking – for both residents and businesses.
Enhancing mobility, replacing the “wet” City Hall with public parks and gathering spaces, changing downtown by turning the new City Hall into a gathering space, and promoting a community-centric mindset will go a long way to removing the “bedroom” piece of the moniker the city has held for so long, and making it just that.
A community.
