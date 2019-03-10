It’s not hard to understand how resistance to a funded drainage system would have a hard time passing with voters a second time around, considering the opposition at the voting polls in 2017.
At the same time, the disparity remains as clear today between the areas that have funded drainage districts and those that do not.
In the 75 percent of Livingston Parish which does not provide funded gravity drainage, it’s a waiting game.
They rely on the parish Department of Public Works to tend to their needs.
The municipalities all seem satisfied with the service from DPW, but it’s a long waiting list of projects in a large parish. It comes down to a limited number of personnel covering 75 percent of the 648 square miles of Livingston Parish.
Do the math, and it comes down to 486 square miles with one crew and a supervisor.
It’s a service taxpayers fund, but would it seem better for residents to have a district that could tend solely to their area?
It seems that way, but it’s a monumental task to pass a new tax in this age, and not much easier to renew one, either.
It’s understandable that residents feel overburdened with taxes, particularly when the costs of living increases much faster than wages for most families.
But how long can areas continue without dedicated drainage services as developments and the population continue to grow across Livingston Parish?
Some mayors along the southern end of the parish believe a parishwide district may seem viable.
At the same time, it would seem sensible to have other services offered parishwide, so it’s probably best that we not hold our breath.
Voters rejected the measure in 2017, but at some point in time it will need to come back up for discussion.
The next time, however, it needs a stronger push and residents need to see that it’s the best approach for their quality of life as the parish continues to grow.
