A discussion at the Jan. 24 meeting of the Livingston Parish Council brought to the forefront a component missing from the parish for the past several years.
Parish resident Muriel Laws urged council members to strongly consider a vote of the residents to bring mandatory parishwide recycling to the area.
Talk of a vote did not go far with the council members. One council member summed it best when he told her that parish residents already have voted down a litany of measures, including recreation, school resource officers and drainage.
Whether we agree or disagree with the Laws proposal, one cannot dispute that no tax will survive or come into play without a fight in our parish.
It’s not to say recycling should not exist in the parish. To the contrary, it’s time for the parish to at least propose optional services.
The City of Denham Springs is the only entity in the parish that offers citywide curbside recycling, which Republic Services offers along with garbage pickup.
It’s also one of the parish’s cleanest areas.
At the very least, the parish should strongly consider options offered through Waste Management to bring the service to households willing to pay for it themselves.
It also should involve education of our children on the importance of recycling.
It already has fallen into place in areas which have offered it for several decades.
Children who learn recycling from their parents likely will carry the practice into their adulthood. It’s the same scenario that now leads all children and adults to wear seatbelts, something many of us from previous generations took for granted.
It’s probably too early to make a push for a vote on recycling, but it plays a role in a cleaner Livingston Parish, ranging from the roadsides to the waterways.
Optional recycling deserves strong consideration.
