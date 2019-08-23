You just never know when something can come in handy.
Take, for instance, Officer Adam Procell, of the Denham Springs Police Department. During a routine traffic stop, a bystander approached Procell and had ripped his wrist open nearly to the bone.
With TCCC (Tactical Casualty Combat Care) in his arsenal, Procell sprang into action with a tourniquet and sealed the wound until medical personnel arrived.
Had Procell not had the training, the bystander might have died.
The Denham Springs Police Department received the training in May of this year and just three months later put it to use.
In March of this year, many people from the City of Denham Springs, as well as the City of Walker and the School Board, visited Emmitsburg, Md., for disaster training exercises that helped those municipalities hone their response skills.
The result? They were, for the most part, ready for events such as “Hurricane” Barry and to respond to any issues that could have occurred.
The School Board, the Sheriff’s Office, even parish workers and officials participate in training and exercises to upgrade their skills on a yearly basis.
Livingston Parish government has flood plain managers now.
As citizens, it’s good to see public officials, government workers, and the people who serve the citizens of Livingston Parish improving themselves through these training programs and educational opportunities. It means they care – about the people, about their job, and about doing the right thing.
And in the wake of things such as the flood, or shootings, or criminal activity on a high scale – it’s a good feeling for Livingston Parish when the people who handle those situations are constantly improving to face more difficulties, to create a better tomorrow.
