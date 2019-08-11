Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- BRPD sergeant shot Monday night identified as Livingston Parish resident
- Fire department responds to wreck on 1-12 between Livingston, Holden
- ‘Holistic approach to recovery’ | Watson man opens sober living homes for men and women, hopes to help people recover ‘from within’
- Councilman to introduce ordinance that requires false or misleading permit applications to restart process
- Through fire and flood, Porche’s Sausage carries on its legacy in French Settlement
- Chase Tyler Band added to lineup for Laine Hardy’s Homecoming Bash
- Search warrant leads to 10 arrests, Sheriff Jason Ard says
- 41 sign up to run for public office in Livingston Parish
- Search continues to locate missing Walker man
- ‘Down but not out’ | BRPD sergeant from Walker releases statement after injury in shooting incident
Images
Videos
Commented
- Watson native promoted at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility (1)
- Pay raises approved for Livingston Parish school personnel (1)
- After four meetings, Ordinance Committee punts sewer proposal to Master Plan Committee (1)
- Gravity Drainage 1, Quality Engineering team up to develop long-term, large-scale drainage plan (1)
- Councilman to introduce ordinance that requires false or misleading permit applications to restart process (1)
- Generally, parish administration works to rectify any deficiency to the 'extent possible,' parish council attorney says (1)
- Taco Bell seizes opportunity, opens Juban Road restaurant (1)
- Parish engages law firm in opioid litigation battle (1)
- Multi-car accident shuts down I-12 westbound at Livingston exit; lanes re-open at 8:05 p.m. but delays remain (1)
Miami, USA - April 30, 2016: Long shot of a young man inside a Porsche Cayman in residential area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.