The Livingston Parish School Board is asking voters to renew a 5-mill ad valorem tax dedicated to funding parish-wide construction projects, renovations, and improvements to all school facilities in the parish.
This funding renewal is not a new tax, and a vote for the proposition will not increase the millage rate paid each year by taxpayers.
It is an essential funding source first approved by voters 70 years ago that has been renewed by voters every 10 years.
The 5 mills generate approximately $3.1 million each year, allowing our district to make necessary improvements to all our campuses. Hundreds of projects, large and small, are managed with these dedicated dollars.
It is important to note that Louisiana is one of only 11 states where the state provides no funding for school capital outlay projects. That means all construction and facility improvements that are needed for school districts must be funded at the local level. If local monies for facilities are pulled, there is no back-up.
We are blessed in Livingston Parish to have communities that support our schools.
The election for the renewal is March 26, and early voting is March 12-19.
We would encourage all voters in Livingston Parish to go vote on this very important funding proposition.
For more information on the renewal, including a list of projects that have been supported with these funds, go to the Livingston Parish Public Schools website at www.lpsb.org or on our district Facebook page.
Alan “Joe” Murphy
Superintendent of Livingston Parish Public Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.