Guzzardos say comments personal
Dear editor:
In response to the comment about revenge. Let us inform you about a “LIFE” sentence in Louisiana.
Life is supposed to mean life, but in the last few years and especially in the last year, there have been several lifers that were paroled.
So, in Louisiana life does not mean life. For instance, this year a double murderer was paroled.
Your comment is an opinion, ours is personal. The next time you decide to comment, do some research and know what you are talking about.
Wayne & Carol Guzzardo
Denham Springs
