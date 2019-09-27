Dear editor:
I read with interest the article entitled "What About Their Money?" in the LP News of September 19, 2019. There was a discussion concerning items on the "Consideration of Action" in the second paragraph. It was indicated that "the road tax millage, which is 5-mills dedicated to the Department of Public Works and the road program, was also on the Consideration of Action portion of the agenda - but was not due for a renewal." What I would like to know is how has the 5-mill road tax millage been spent for the last several years. Once upon a time there was a list of roads published in the LP News, that were to be resurfaced in a particular year. This went on for a few years, but I haven't read or heard anything lately about roads being resurfaced. What About The Taxpayers' Money?
Gwen Spring
Denham Springs
Editor’s note: The News has run a story about the road program, how roads are chosen, how it is funded and what roads were selected this year. It ran in the July 25 edition of The News.
