It’s taken so long for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to rule on the Duplication of Benefits waiver that the Governor’s Office is simply … moving on.
In a move that will have long-term repercussions for the state in a variety of ways, the Restore Louisiana Task Force met for the last time the week previous and has begun filtering out unspent funds into a plethora of state mechanisms for housing, economic development and, you guessed it, drainage.
The group is, for now anyway, leaving an appropriate amount of money to cover financial dispersals, should HUD pass down a ruling.
There are words for the rest, but for now the focus is on those remaining funds and the fact that Congressman Garret Graves threatened – along with other lawmakers affected by the ruling – to sue the government over the waiver and its place in a world where a law has been passed saying, quite succinctly – “pay up.”
And yet, in a fascinating turn of events, the Restore Louisiana Program has not … and no, it’s not the program, or it’s director’s, or the governor’s fault.
The entire machination ran into a giant brick wall when suddenly, just before Christmas, a “waiver requirement” was produced for any exceptions to the Duplication of Benefits rule.
So, after having just signed the law, President Donald Trump left the office and designated that he, and the congressman who enacted the law, would need legal guidance and assistance from the HUD secretary – Dr. Ben Carson.
The same doctor who stood inside the Livingston Parish News with Sen. John Kennedy, Gov. John Bel Edwards, and Graves and said he’d work for the people of Livingston Parish.
And, indeed, he has – the good doctor takes Graves’ call every week, it appears, and helps keep the ball rolling.
So, how’d this happen? Why does it continue to happen? Well, if you take Graves’ word for it (and you should) it’s the work of a stilted, high-level bureaucrat.
This was a man who, by all accounts, probably wrote the law – or at least part of it – and who’s job was to manage the Duplication of Benefits provision and protect the law itself; whether it was poorly written or not is of no matter.
In effect what you, the voter, receive is a glimpse into the world of a bureaucratic loop. Three politicians – the president, the good doctor, and Graves – spend their time trying to work all this out, meanwhile the bureaucrat who protects the Duplication of Benefits provision continues to draw his salary, feed his family, pay his taxes, and manage his people, all the while staying out of the picture or, at least, slowing down the process.
There’s a part in that description that’s paramount to understanding why this continues to happen – that bureaucrat is a person.
Those of us upon whom they cast their light will give some sort of title to make ourselves feel better, but they’re a person all the same – tasked with some job at some level of government and, to be fair, in past instances of insurance and governmental benefits fraud his job was very helpful.
He, she, or a group of “they” are defending their livelihood, their job. Their task is what gets them out of bed in the morning, pays their housing, gives their kids a chance to grow.
And they become attached to that life.
That’s why its important to listen to Graves when he suggests that we consider term limits on bureaucrats when we also want to continue spreading term limits to all elected officials.
These folks acquire experience and leverage that far outweighs those D.c same traits in the politicians that the American people continue to send to Washington, D.C.
Despite how hard Graves has worked, he’s still met his match – and this wasn’t the first time either, as Graves suggested during his campaign visit in Livingston Parish that he got “taken to task” by a high-level EPA bureaucrat who simply knew more than he.
A learning experience.
Consider pushing your representatives for term limits of bureaucrats and government workers as well – at least the management level. These folks become almost dependent on the government and will defend whatever it was they were tasked to do, whatever the cost.
