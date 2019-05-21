Eventually, proponents of a gas tax have to understand that in order to pass that measure, they’re going to have to give a little.
During this year’s session, in case you had not heard, the Legislature again faced down the ever-growing DOTD deficit and, on the other side, a proposition to raise the gas tax 17 cents.
The proposal did worse this year than it did last – dying quietly in committee.
Why? Well, there was no give this year on any front.
The $30 billion-plus deficit, a combination of maintenance backlog and mega-projects (such as a new Mississippi River bridge), is an excellent sales point for any proposal to increase state revenues because it’s quite clear that, under current processes, the state simply can’t keep up.
Still, this year there was a problem of timing. The proposal entered committee right on the heels of a similar monetary problem Louisiana drivers are experiencing – that of insurance rates. The proposed bill to reduce the monetary requirement of a lawsuit for a jury trial was to be dropped, as well as the restriction on advertising for those lawyers who made their living pursuing accident cases.
The bill didn’t survive, unfortunately, and would have been a measure that saved Louisiana residents cost on their auto insurance.
Seems like a solid trade, don’t you think? The Legislature passes regulations that save drivers on auto insurance, then taps that savings at the pump to help improve roadways and reduce everything from constant maintenance costs due to substandard roads, to stress from sitting in traffic.
But, again, the bill failed, and the timing of the tax increase could not have been worse.
Still, there’s a secondary problem with all of this that always seems to subvert the effort of the movement – nobody hears about it until it hits the committee, at which point the knee-jerk reaction is “No thanks.”
Often it is discussed how difficult certain campaigns have been in the past. For instance, a community-wide effort was required to get a TIF passed for Bass Pro.
Thousands of members of the community banded together to help get an effort approved by voters that would have seen a portion of sales tax – that, at the time, weren’t even being collected because the stores didn’t exist – to fund bonds for infrastructure for Bass Pro.
That was a localized measure, with some pressure from next door, but drew attention from the entire state and was a huge cache of time and effort.
Without it? Perhaps Bass Pro isn’t in Livingston Parish, perhaps there’s no location in southern Louisiana at all.
Why, then, is the same effort not being spent on a 17-cent gas tax? If the proposal is that important, the appropriate amount of effort should be placed in campaigning for it and educating the populace about it. With that level of education before the session begins, including budgets and how the money will be spent, groundswell efforts can form to support legislators who would back an increase.
And, make no mistake, the effort has become important as long as it is monitored. Louisiana’s roads continue to fall apart and, at this point, no level of culling at the Department of Transportation and Development is going to change that. Overlaying roads and new requirements have made maintenance all the more expensive, and costs of new projects are astronomical as compared to years past.
If Louisiana wants to avoid federal reliance, something will have to change locally.
Who knows, maybe the appropriate parties have given the measure as much effort as they can personally handle to publicize it, and simply haven’t been able to spread the word as well as they’d hoped?
If that’s the case, they should get Laine Hardy to sing about it.
J. McHugh David is editor and publisher of the Livingston Parish News.
