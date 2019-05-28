Billions of federal dollars continue to flow into the Baton Rouge region in the wake of the Great Flood of 2016.
The Bayou State’s congressional delegation continues to score big on its end, finding monies from the Department of Housing and Urban Development; FEMA, and even the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
And this is local money too … well, hopefully. It’s hard to find an exact calculation that would track down local taxes paid into the federal coffers, and the origins of the funds being paid out. What’s most important about this flow, however, is that it’s happening – projects for flood mitigation, cleanup, and construction are happening at an unprecedented rate.
However, there are two unintended consequences of this sudden windfall of dollars.
First, there’s a sudden realization that, locally, Livingston Parish cannot afford to maintain the natural wonders around us. There’s a clamor that the Amite River, and its weir, should have always been maintained by either a state or federal entity, and it has been since the 1950s that the river was properly snagged, dredged, and monitored.
And yet, the snagging, dredging, and monitoring doesn’t stop with the Amite.
It extends to smaller rivers, creeks, and bayous throughout Livingston – areas that should be maintained by the parish but cannot due to funding issues.
Nothing is more of a slap to the face than watching $36 million come to clean the Colyell, Little Colyell, and Blood rivers, knowing that the parish – currently – can barely slap together a few million per year to overlay roads.
Much less any focus on drainage.
That leads to the second unintended consequence – federal reliance.
Which comes with federal oversight.
The School Board learned all too well how difficult it is to deal with the federal government. Submissions, more submissions, site visits, revisiting sites, over and over with repetitive behavior because the case worker changed, and the new employee needed help catching up; or the paperwork submitted didn’t meet standards, because the standards changed last Tuesday and no one was getting grandfathered into the new system.
It’s a mess, and now the parish is having to deal with it in a very real way – namely, its post-disaster response didn’t meet standards and they’re going to have to fix its systems to match FEMA guidelines.
If the parish doesn’t, or can’t, comply that’s $360 million in federal grant money that could walk right out the door and land somewhere else.
In the meantime, Congress must find a way to make the National Flood Insurance Program more solvent, which likely means increases in flood insurance premiums for Louisiana homeowners. This makes the Community Rating System (CRS), which provides points for disaster mitigation programs, all the more important for local residents.
In both cases, the federal government is calling the shots.
So, if reliance on federal dollars is to become the “new normal” for Livingston Parish and, in fact, Louisiana – the old mantra of “ask for forgiveness, not permission” is now worthless. No, the manual for any program should be memorized and followed to a “T,” because if not there are folks in other areas who did play by the rules and are ravenous for the federal dollars to keep their vision moving forward.
J. McHugh David is editor and publisher of the Livingston Parish News.
