F or good or for ill, a person’s name is important.
The 2019 election cycle showed that name recognition is still paramount in local elections. Money is still important, but it hasn’t quite yet caught up with how quickly people can recognize a candidate.
Four of the more “contentious” primaries illustrated this point – Senate District 13; House District 71; 21st Judicial District Court judge – Division D; and Livingston Parish assessor all had a taste of contention to them … and some more than others.
Starting in Senate District 13, more than $1 million was raised between the two candidates, and the situation escalated early.
Two mailers came from the Edith Carlin campaign (or her friends, we’ll get to that) stating, first, that J. Rogers Pope was “high and dry” during the Great Flood of 2016.
That was false, as Pope flooded in 1977, 1983, and 2016.
Next, a mailer – again from one of Carlin’s “friends” – alleged that Pope voted for a Louisiana House bill to expand Medicaid.
First, the mailer cited an inappropriate House bill by naming one that discussed people, law enforcement officers, at potentially contentious polling locations.
Next, it was wrong saying that he voted for it – Pope voted to send it to the floor, where he then rejected the bill and, ultimately, it failed.
It’s hard to say just how much that hurt or helped Carlin, because on one hand no one’s really sure what the “read rate” is on political mailers – there’s no hard, scientific statistics. Also, there’s plenty of people who take mailers on face value and roll with it on their vote, so call it a wash.
What’s important to note about District 13 is the enormous amount of political action committee (PAC) money that flowed into both sides of the race. Non-reporting PACs, of which there are a few, and out-of-state PACs gave Carlin the lead, however, and she out-spent Pope by $40,000.
Also, her “friends” fired off at least eight mailers, as well as a variety of TV and social media ads.
In the end, Rogers’ name carried him past those PAC expenditures and that extra $40,000, and in a surprise he dodged the runoff even after Deven Cavalier pulled 11 percent of the vote.
This precedent, however, is hard to establish in the assessor’s race. Jeff Taylor eventually won the race on a 57 percent-to-43 percent vote, but there’s a lot of nuance there – let’s start with the money. According to campaign finance
reports, Taylor spent north of $100,000.
According to campaign finance reports from Brandon Browning, his opponent, there was $25,000 that flowed out of his campaign. That’s a big difference considered Taylor was in the incumbent.
Yes, Taylor won – and in political terms, he won handily. But considering Browning came onto the scene with his qualifying in August, that’s a lot of votes to gain on just eight weeks on the campaign trail.
There’s a lot of ground to gain in the coming months and years – so was it Taylor’s name that gave Browning a boost? It surely wasn’t Browning’s money.
Browning is holding onto just over $50,000 in the political war chest. For another seat, or to run again in four years?
Time will tell, but Taylor still outpaces him by almost $40,000.
For House District 71, well – Buddy Mincey Jr. claiming 45 percent of the vote in the primary among five candidates is quite a feat.
However, the School Board president had the name recognition coming into the race, and while he outpaced his opponents spending – one would argue that his money came from his name recognition.
Mincey will face Democrat Lori Callais in the Nov. 16 runoff. How that race finishes will lend a lot to this argument, considering Callais did jump into the race early in 2019 but didn’t have the name recognition that Mincey carried coming into the race, either.
Finally, Brian Abels and “Ernie” Drake will enter a runoff for the 21st Judicial District – Division D judgeship. While the spending for both parties was about equal, their name recognition was hilariously similar – just in two different places.
Whereas Livingston Parish went in big for Abels, with Drake a distant second – the exact same scenario played out in Tangipahoa, just flipped.
Interestingly enough, both candidates have similar magistrate and community involvement experience; however Abels has a larger body of litigation work.
It appears that, as long as Livingston Parish turns out again for Abels, the bench will be his. However, he’ll have to compete with John Bel Edwards, who faces a runoff against “Eddie” Rispone, and his home parish turning out to vote for him.
Livingston Parish turns out to vote too, however, especially against a
Democrat.
J. McHugh David is editor and publisher of the Livingston Parish News.
