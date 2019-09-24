If you didn’t know, early voting begins this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Citizens can vote early at the Denham Springs–Walker Branch Library, or at the Registrar of Voters Office in Livingston, until Saturday, Oct. 5.
There will be no voting on Sunday, Sept. 29.
So now you know, and the important thing to remember is that local officials are going all-in on this early voting period. Why? Because three events are also occurring on the date of the actual election, Oct. 12, which have the potential to wreck poll turnout.
Those are, in order of potential demolition – LSU vs. Florida at 2:30 p.m. on CBS; Southeastern Louisiana Uiversity’s Homecoming; and it is the Saturday of the Livingston Parish Fair Week.
LSU and Southeastern come first because those events occur during prime voting periods and in places completely outside the parish.
Previous gubernatorial elections (2015) have drawn roughly 37 percent of voters in Livingston Parish, or just shy of one-out-of-three registered voters. It’s important to note that not everyone in the parish is registered to vote, as the 37 percent equates to 28,620 – so, 100 percent would be just around 77,300 people, or half of the parish’s population.
So, it makes sense to go hard on the early voting period, right? Expecting roughly 30,000 voters, based on historical data, and having to compete with those heavy hitters makes the move a no-brainer.
It’s fascinating to see those numbers in action, though – roughly 50 percent of citizens registered to vote, one of the most important ways to voice your opinion on a scale and scope much bigger than your own social media page; and that elections take a back seat to other events that seem like, on their face, shouldn’t be quite as important.
But they are, probably because they occur less often and have the potential for change. How often is LSU’s offense this good? Once a decade?
How often are people interested in Southeastern’s Homecoming? At maximum, once a year, and maybe just once a year for one or two instances, because a child goes to school there.
The fair? Well, who knows what you’ll see there – that’s part of the fun.
But for most, what you get at the polls is much of the same and has been for years. It’s created an apathy among voters that shows itself is registration, and turnout. Not to mention, voting periods can be as high as four per year. With much of the same result, why go?
Making things more convenient for voters is a step in the right direction, which is why early voting is a week-long (minus Sunday) and lasts all day. Give citizens every chance they can get to cast their opinion.
But the election cycle in Louisiana won’t change until election patterns adjust. Anywhere from two-to-four elections, per year, is just too much. Nothing is sacred, nothing is given time to breathe, and no ballot items carry weight.
Take, for instance, the one-cent sales tax that could (at this point, potentially, due to several parish councilman wanting it in later in 2020 for better turnout as 80 percent showed for the last presidential election) make the spring ballot. If it fails? Just put it on the fall ballot.
That tax goes to fund the Department of Public Works and is the basis for the road program. Failure could be devastating, but if voters know it’ll just show back up in the fall – why vote? Why care?
Some will say – ‘to voice your opinion’ but what if, as mentioned, nothing changes? It just re-appears on the next ballot? That carries no weight, and it carries no risk or reward.
It’s just the same thing, over-and-over.
Political scientists will call fewer elections heresy, because its part of the makeup of Louisiana and if you don’t vote, that’s “your problem.” The issue here is that, it’s not the people who are causing the problem – it’s the system. Voters are rejecting the establishment resoundingly by not showing at the polls – and all it does is cost the Louisiana taxpayer money.
Considerations of election and voting improvement shouldn’t be lumped together with a “fight against Louisiana.” They need to be discussed, considered, and enacted for a better Louisiana.
