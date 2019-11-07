The News had a poll set 'not to publish' which discussed 'blame' in the Perkins case.
The purpose of the poll was both internal explanation of "slant" as well as a discussion with local officials, it was never intended to be published.
It has since been deleted completely.
The News apologizes for the error, and is working to see why it was set to publish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.