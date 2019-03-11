Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Felt like a dream’ | Livingston Parish native Ashton Gill to appear on ‘American Idol’
- Walker roundabouts average 2.8 accidents a week in 2018, police say
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Thibodaux stuns defending champion Walker with late run toward finish line
- Derrick Paul Rachel
- Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seeks state inmate who walked away from work release program
- BASEBALL | On eve of out-of-state event, DSHS' Carroll calls team's focus into question after loss
- SOFTBALL | Holden makes adjustments to key run-rule victory over Maurepas
- School Board adopts procedure to hire superintendent, new leader to be in place by April 29
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker digs down deep, rallies behind Cook's 37 points for dramatic Class 5A state semifinal win over Ouachita
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Third-seeded Wildcats look to topple top-seeded Tigers and repeat as state champs
Images
Videos
Commented
- DOTD community meeting leads to proposed project of dedicated left turns on Range Avenue, removal of center turn lane (2)
- Mosquito Abatement board approves $325,000 budget, agrees to send ordinance amendment to parish council to remove Denham Springs from service area (2)
- "HAVES" AND "HAVE NOTS" | Revenue stream helps three drainage districts; two districts go unfunded (2)
- Walker resident installs flag retirement box near Livingston Parish Courthouse (1)
- Council members in rural areas of Livingston Parish remain opposed to possibility of zoning laws (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 (1)
- Councilmen Keen, Talbert start push on social media for mosquito abatement program in two districts (1)
- Tax for another Mississippi River Bridge would not pass muster with Livingston Parish voters, Parish President Ricks says (1)
- Road work on Magnolia Beach Road begins Wednesday, to run until May (1)
- Majority of taxpayers will see benefit from reform, CPA tells Rotary Club of Livingston Parish (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
“He that dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.