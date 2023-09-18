A new series of complaints at their regular meeting September 14 has spurred the parish council into action.
The offender? Dollar General.
And, according to several council members, it's not just one.
Councilman Randy Delatte fielded the complaint from Brenda Myers who lives in council District 3. The Dollar General located at 25600 LA-16, Denham Springs, LA 70726 is, according to the complaint, consistently allowing their trash to overflow.
Trash that did not stay in the dumpster has ended up in the one-way street that runs adjacent to the Dollar General, as well as in people's yards.
According to the complaint, the permit office - which is part of the administrative branch - is contacted and typically pays the site a visit and threatens a fine. Myers went on to say that it gets cleaned up, but it doesn't take long to pile up again and that she has several flash drives filled with photos.
Parish Council Chairman John Wascom asked for the photos to be given to parish council attorney Chris Moody for use in a potential lawsuit 'that has some teeth.'
"There is a process to this, and typically the administration takes it up," Moody said. "There has to be some notice, to begin."
"I understand the administration has been out (to the site)," Delatte said, "but it's time consuming and I don't believe they can continue to do that without something extra."
"If you don't get a response quick," Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse added, "file the law suit."
Both Girlinghouse and councilman Gerald McMorris stated that they have had similar complaints in their districts regarding Dollar General specifically. The constituent complaints combined with council testimony led to a unanimous vote for a resolution to ask Moody to send a letter to Dollar General regarding their trash at all sites, beginning the process of filing a lawsuit if necessary.
