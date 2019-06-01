DENHAM SPRINGS – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate six professional racing motorcycles stolen recently, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman.
“Recently, the door of a locked shed - located off of Firewood Lane in Denham Springs - was kicked in,” said Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
“Inside that locked shed was a pro racer’s livelihood — six high-end professional racing dirt bikes,” she said.
Sheriff’s detectives are trying to recover the bikes “so that we can return them to the Livingston Parish resident using them to further his professional career,” she said.
Photos of the bikes have been distributed by detectives in th event anyone sees one or someone tries to sell the bikes.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
