BATON ROUGE -- The Office of Community Development announced that the Restore Louisiana Housing Assistance Center in Hammond has reduced hours of operation, with program staff available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Housing Assistance Center will remain at 130 Robin Hood Drive.
All homeowners being served by the Hammond Housing Assistance Center will be able to maintain correspondence with staff by email and phone for the duration of their participation in the program. Homeowners may contact the program by calling (866) 735-2001 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program continues working to help flood survivors recover, and as of today, nearly 15,800 grant awards totaling over $562 million have been offered, with nearly one hundred percent of grant determinations finalized,” said Pat Forbes, Executive Director of the Office of Community Development. “We remain committed to ensuring all applicants in the Hammond area have access to necessary program staff and services, and we will continue to evaluate the utilization of resources and the needs of applicants as the program moves forward.”
On Feb. 15, the Restore Louisiana Task Force unanimously passed a motion to prepare a resolution to be sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requesting expedited guidance on how to implement new legislation addressing the federal Duplication of Benefits (DOB) penalty that has continued to keep homeowners from receiving full assistance from the program. Once updated guidance is received from HUD, the program will update grant determinations for applicants who were approved for an SBA loan in accordance with any new implementation requirements.
To date, 56,260 homeowners have completed the initial program survey and almost 46,000 homeowners have qualified for assistance based on their survey responses. More than 7,600 homes have been completely repaired or reconstructed to date, including 85 percent of homes for those homeowners who chose the program’s contractor. Nearly 15,800 eligible homeowners have been offered grant awards, totaling more than $562 million.
