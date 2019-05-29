LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish’s sales taxes got a shot in the arm with $9.6 million generated in April, the second-highest month in the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to the monthly tax report.
But even with that, the total taxes collected in the parish lags behind the 2017-18 fiscal year after 10 months by slightly more than $62,000.
The Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office, which tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities and taxing districts, reported $9,670,616 in April.
That is an increase of $2,133,570 from March, but still $584,256 less than what came in for April 2018.
With two months left in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the parish has taken in $85,929,289, or $62,287 less than in the previous fiscal year.
A look at tax numbers generated through shopping and big-ticket items highlights at the economic strength of the parish economy.
The Denham Springs Economic Development District – the Bass Pro development – took in $433,899 in April, an increase of $72,888 from the previous month.
After 10 months of the fiscal year, the district has taken in $3,998,635, an increase of $253,288 over the previous year.
The Juban Crossing Economic Development District accounted for $330,436 in April, an increase of $18,033. That also was $20,400 more than brought in for April 2018.
With two months left in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the district has a roral of $2,904,978, an increase of $229,079 over the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The 3-cent hotel/motel tax generated $33,018 last month, an increase of $8,007 over March.
After 10 months of the fiscal year, the tax has totaled $276,486, an increase of $3,728 for the same period in the previous fiscal year.
The motor vehicle tax brought in $1,276,903, its third-best month of the fiscal year and an increase of $277,361 over March’s numbers.
Still in overall number, it was a drop of $296,578 from the $12,299,703 collected in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.