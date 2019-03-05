LIVINGSTON – The correlation between violent crime and mental or behavioral health issues resurfaced after a two-parish shooting spree in January, but Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and a state behavioral health official say it’s not a clear link.
The discussion has been at the forefront since the Jan. 26 shooting since Dakota Theriot allegedly killed Billy Ernest, Summer Ernest and Tanner Ernest in Walker, and traveled to Gonzales to kill his parents.
Richard Kramer, executive director of the Florida Parish Human Services Authority, said he does not dispute the correlation, but urged against the kneejerk assumption.
“We shouldn’t stigmatize people with mental illness,” he said. “Statistically, people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violent crimes.”
St. Charles Sheriff Gary Champagne said one week after Theriot’s alleged spree served as an example of a failed mental health system, largely because of his violent rages and assaults on his then-wife, along with hallucinations.
Ard agrees that it’s a natural reaction to link violent crimes to mental illness or behavioral health issues. It does not mean Theriot did not premeditate the shootings, either.
“Was he angry? Mad? Lashing out? We don’t know, but when he was arrested, he cooperated with us to a certain point, so now it’s in (District Attorney) Scott Perrilloux’s hands,” Ard said. “A lot of things come into play in a case like this, but we charged him with first-degree murder and in my heart and experience, I feel that was the appropriate charge.”
Adverse childhood experiences and substance abuse play a role in violence, but some of those issues can stem from upbringing rather than mental illness, Kramer said.
He also believes society has become desensitized to the effect from violent crime, largely because of the increase over the 30 years.
The youth of the 21st century have been exposed to a society in which violent crimes have become something “almost acceptable and normal,” Kraner said.
“Whereas 30 or 40 years ago murders occurred more rarely and seemed out of the ordinary, we’re now in a sad state of affairs when we can name off multiple shootings right off the top of our heads.”
Ard and Kramer both believe the availability of behavioral health services can help those with violent tendencies.
Law enforcement has become more aware of the warning signs, particularly in terms of substance abuse, Ard said.
He believes the opening of the Behavioral Health Center in Denham Springs marks a step in the right direction. In fact, it’s overdue, he said.
The Health Information Privacy Act (HIPA) limits law enforcement involvement in mental or behavioral health issues, but the availability of more centers and more mental health experts can possibly ease the challenges.
“You may have a child in trouble who act differently, and parents or guardians would call the coroner’s office or an area hospital, so what we have now is a big help,” Ard said.
The ability to identify and treat those with mental health issues has become the basis for training efforts throughout the United States, and even other parts of the world.
French Settlement Police Chief Lawrence Callendar will oversee instruction for 220 police chiefs statewide next week in Lake Charles for the Frist Step Program, which helps them lead those with behavioral health issues to a care facility rather than a juvenile detention center or jail.
The French Settlement department was the first in the state to fully qualify its force in the program.
