SULPHUR – The top-seeded Holden softball team is headed back to the Class B championship game, but Florien didn’t make it easy for the Lady Rockets to get there.
Gracie Duffy had a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, helping Holden rally for a 10-6 win over the Lady Blackcats on Friday at Frasch Park.
“You can’t really come to Sulphur thinking that you’re just going to have an easy game,” Holden’s Maddie McDonald said after the Lady Rockets had to rally from a deficit twice to get the win. “You might get blown out.”
Holden advances to play No. 7 Anacoco, which scored a 13-3 win over No. 6 Oak Hill in five innings, for the state title Saturday at noon.
“It’s just staying focused and staying locked in in those pressure situations and just getting the outcome that we want,” Holden coach Raven Andrews said. “The girls do really well working under pressure and making it happen when it needs to happen the most.”
Florien grabbed a 6-4 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Rockets rallied as Raievah Craddock reached on a one-out error in the outfield that enabled her to advance to second base. Taylor Douglas was intentionally walked, and with two out, Duffy homered to center field to give the Lady Rockets a 7-6 lead.
“I went up there thinking that I had to do my job because Taylor Douglas had just got walked … there was nobody else to score the runs, so there was just me, so I felt like I had to do it, so whenever I hit it, it was just like peace in my mind,” said Duffy, who went 1-for-2 with three runs and four RBIs. “Nothing else went through (my mind) but what I just did for my team and brought us ahead to win the game.”
Duffy said playing in Sulphur previously helped the Lady Rockets in the game.
Holden padded the lead in the bottom of the fifth after Florien was retired in order in the top of the inning.
McDonald, who went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs, led off with a single to left field and moved to second on Lauren Landrum’s sacrifice bunt. With two out, Craddock doubled to score McDonald for and 8-6 lead.
“I think the girls always do a really great job adjusting,” Andrews said. “Sometimes it takes a little longer than we want, but at the end of the day, they come out there and they do their thing, and we just play Holden softball.”
Duffy walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored when Kacey Breithaupt reached on an error on a bunt to Florien pitcher and ended up at third base. Breithaupt scored on McDonald’s grounder to shortstop for the final margin.
Florien went down in order in the top of the seventh.
Florien trailed 4-1 after three innings but put together a five-run fourth inning, getting a single from Cecily Hall, who moved to second on a passed ball on scored on a single by Cora Downs, cutting the lead to 4-2.
With one out, Grace Brooks walked, Addison Martin singled, and Maddie Chreene had a two-out triple, driving in three runs to put Florien ahead 5-4.
Gracie Rutherford followed with a single to drive in another run before Sarah McDaniel grounded out to end the inning.
Florien got the game’s first run in the top of the third as Brooks led off with a double and scored on Chreene’s two-out single to left field.
Holden answered with a four-run rally in the bottom of the inning as Craddock drew a one-out walk, and Douglas and Alyson Fletcher walked to load the bases.
Duffy was hit by a pitch to tie the game at 1-1, and Breithaupt walked with two out, putting Holden up 2-1. McDonald followed with a two-run single to center field to put the Lady Rockets up 4-1.
“It’s really just hit the ball, get in runs,” McDonald, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, said of the at-bat. “Whenever you score a lot of runs, it builds a lot of confidence for your team, and they see that they can go up there and do it again. It builds a lot of momentum whenever you hit the ball.”
Douglas gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and struck out two in a complete game win.
“Before the game, me and Kamrynn (Ouber) were talking, and Kamrynn really deserves the world,” Douglas said. “She’s my catcher. She talks me down. I talk her down when we’re both just anxious and everything. Me and her were talking before the game. We were saying it’s just like any other game. Let’s go out there and perform. We just went out there and did our thing, and we got the result we wanted.”
Ouber went 2-for-3.
McDaniel gave up seven hits, 10 runs, seven walks and struck out four in six innings for the loss.
“Overall, I’m super excited,” Andrews said. “I’m pumped. I got a little emotional with the girls after the game because it’s kind of like surreal. It’s what we’ve worked for all season long, and it’s like, ‘Wow, we made it!’ So now we just have one more game and hopefully we’ll be holding that trophy at the end of the day.”
