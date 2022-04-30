SULPHUR – A little insurance never hurt anybody, right?
Especially not in a state championship game.
Top-seeded Holden got solo home runs from Taylor Douglas, Gracie Duffy and Kacey Breithaupt in the bottom of the sixth inning, helping seal a 10-4 win over No. 7 Anacoco in the Class B championship game Saturday at Frasch Park.
“We made it happen,” first-year Holden softball coach Raven Andrews said. “This is probably the most exciting thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, and I’ve just been very blessed that I was accepted where I was, and we put in the work this season and we made it happen. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The Lady Rockets led 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth after the Lady Indians rallied for two runs in the top of the inning.
Douglas led off with a solo home run to left field – her 20th of the season – for an 8-4 lead.
“We were all just like, ‘we want to end the game right now’, so we were all just trying to swing, and we were all swinging,” Douglas said after getting two hits with three RBIs.
One out later, Duffy hit her second home run of the game, a solo shot to left-center field for a 9-4 advantage.
“That was bonus,” Duffy said after being selected the game’s Outstanding Player. “We were all very hyped up and had a little rally going, and I just sparked the rally even more.”
It was Duffy’s third home run of the tournament after she hit a three-run blast in the semifinal win over Florien.
With two out, Breithaupt got a solo home run to center field for the final margin.
“I was just thinking it’s my last at-bat as a junior,” Breithaupt said after getting two hits with two runs. “For the team, I really wanted to put the game away, so I was just going up there swinging. It went over.”
Madison Millican and Ava Davis had consecutive hits with one out in the top of the seventh to put runners at second and third, but Douglas got a strikeout and a grounder to Alyson Fletcher, who flipped the ball to Hannah Kennedy at first for the final out of the game.
Holden trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first innings after Ava Davis’ solo home run to lead off the game, but it didn’t take long for the Lady Rockets to rally.
Consecutive walks to Douglas and Fletcher to lead off the bottom of the first brought up Duffy, who launched a home run to left field for a 3-1 lead.
“My approach was just to just put the ball in play, because you can’t go up there looking for a home run,” said Duffy, who had three hits, two runs and four RBIs. “You have to go up there looking like you can hit the ball.”
“We knew we were going to have to work,” Duffy continued. “We’ve done it five times now, so everyone’s out to get us, and they’re not going to settle for anything less, but we just had to keep pushing back every inning to get what we wanted.”
With two out, Maddie McDonald doubled to right field and scored from second on a wild pitch for a 4-1 advantage.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the third when Breithaupt, McDonald and Lauren Landrum got three straight singles to load the bases.
Raiveah Craddock was hit by a pitch to drive in a run for a 5-1 lead, and Douglas grounded to Anacoco first baseman Emily Scott, who was playing deep behind the bag and beat out the throw for a single as Scott lost the ball.
Two runs scored on the play, and Craddock was out at the plate, giving Holden a 7-1 lead.
The Lady Indians cut the lead to 7-2 in the top of the fourth when Bailey Davis led off with a double to right field, and Emilee D’Amico followed with a single up the middle before Douglas got two strikeouts to end the inning.
Duffy led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, but Anacoco got a 4-6-3 double play and a fly ball to left to get out of the inning. The Lady Indians turned another double play in the bottom of the fifth after McDonald and Kennedy got singles.
McDonald went 3-for-4 with two runs, while Kennedy was 2-for-3.
Anacoco scored its final runs in the top of the sixth as Bailey Davis, Jaiden Craft and D’Amico got three straight singles, with D’Amico’s driving in two runs to make the score 7-4.
“I never doubted these girls for a second,” Andrews said. “I think honestly, I was more calm today than I was yesterday (for the semifinals) because I just know that these girls wanted it, and they’ll do whatever it takes to win that trophy, and that’s what we did. We just worked the next pitch and the next play, and we made it happen.”
Anacoco got started early as Ava Davis led off the game with a solo home run to center field to complete a 13-pitch at-bat for a 1-0 lead.
“It was the first inning,” Douglas said. “We still had six innings left, so I was thinking to myself it’s nothing to really freak out over because I know our bats can handle anything, honestly. I think once my nerves settled, I was like, ‘OK, now I’m ready’, and I just was throwing, and it felt like a normal thing to me.”
Douglas gave up nine hits and four runs with no walks while striking out nine in a complete game win.
Bailey Davis took the loss, giving up 12 hits and four walks while striking out one.
While the Lady Rockets’ program went through some changes following last season’s title win, Holden will bring the state championship trophy back to Livingston Parish.
“I think it says a lot about us,” Andrews said. “We’ve got a really great coaching staff no matter who is in charge here. These girls have a lot of grit and dedication to this sport that they love so much, and tradition never graduates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.