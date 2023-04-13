The search to replace outgoing Southeastern Louisiana University President John Crain, who earlier this year announced his plans to retire, has dwindled down to five semifinalists, officials said.
The semifinalists will meet with various constituent groups on campus April 17-18 to allow stakeholders to interact with candidates and provide feedback to the Search Committee.
The semifinalists are:
-- Joseph Odenwald, President, Southwestern Michigan College
-- Mary Parker, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Associate Provost, University of Florida
-- Eric Summers, Vice President for Student Affairs, Southeastern Louisiana University
-- Sebastian van Delden, Dean, School of Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering, The College of Charleston
-- William Wainwright, Chancellor, Northshore Technical Community College
The Search Committee will interview each semifinalist and meet to select finalists on April 18 at 5 p.m., according to a statement.
Crain, who has served as president of Southeastern Louisiana University, his alma mater, for more than 15 years, announced in January that he would retire, saying he wanted to spend more time with family and pursue other interests.
A native of Franklinton, La., and valedictorian of the Franklinton High Class of 1978, Crain earned an accounting degree from Southeastern in 1981, followed by a master of business administration degree in 1984.
Before becoming president, Crain was a Southeastern faculty member who in 1992 received the university’s highest faculty award, the President’s Award for Excellence in Research. He was named the 14th president of Southeastern in February 2009.
Crain’s replacement will oversee a university that has more than 14,000 students, 1,700 faculty members, and 150 programs of study, according to university figures.
All information regarding Southeastern Louisiana University’s president search can be found at ulsystem.edu/southeastern-search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.