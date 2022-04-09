Live Oak rallied for two runs in the top of the 10th inning to notch a 5-3 road win over Denham Springs, while Central scored a 10-0 win over Walker on Saturday.
LIVE OAK 5, DENHAM SPRINGS 3
With the score tied 3-3, Live Oak’s Colin McDonald was hit by a pitch to open the top of the 10th inning, and Cameran Christ singled to left field.
McDonald scored on an error in left field on the play to give the Eagles the lead, and Christ scored on Jeffrey Swearingen’s sacrifice to first base for the final margin.
Larson Fabre was hit by a pitch, Ryder Wygant singled, and Jaxon Adams drew a one-out walk to load the bases in the bottom of the 10th, but the Yellow Jackets grounded into a double play to end the game.
Renton Childers singled in a run to give Live Oak a 1-0 lead in the second, and Eli Digirolamo, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, drove in a run with a two-out single in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1-1.
Reid Broussard tripled to lead off the third and scored on Cooper Smith’s single in the top of the third to give Live Oak a 2-1 lead.
Smith led off the fifth with a single and later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wygant, Landry and Clarke walked with one out to load the bases, and Digirolamo singled to score Wygant, cutting the lead to 3-2. Landry scored on Jed Cambre’s sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Broussard was 3-for-4 with a run, Smith went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI and Christ was 2-for-5 with a run as Live Oak had 12 hits.
Hunter Owens, Jude Weller, Christ and McDonald combined to give up five hits, three runs and two walks while striking out 11. McDonald got the win, while Owens gave up two hits, one run, four walks and struck out eight in five innings.
Cameron Andrews gave up 10 hits, three runs, no walks and struck out three in 4.1 innings, while Ethan Quebodeaux gave up two hits and two runs in 5.2 innings of relief to get the loss.
CENTRAL 10, WALKER 0
Central’s D.J. Primeaux held Walker to three hits while striking out seven in a complete game and hit two home runs in Walker’s first loss in District 4-5A play.
Central scored eight runs in the second inning on eight hits, including a two-run home run from Primeaux which made the score 6-0.
Primeaux led off the fourth with a solo home run for a 9-0 lead, and Central tacked on a run in the fifth.
Mason Morgan, Casey Bryant and Landon Kish had hits for Walker.
Chance Reed gave up 11 hits, 10 runs, no walks and struck out one in three innings, while Garrett Patrick walked one in an inning of relief.
WALKER 6, EAST ASCENSION 5
Taylor Jeansonne had a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Wildcats to the win after the Spartans took the lead in the top of the seventh.
Casen Carver reached on a dropped third strike to open the bottom of the seventh, Caleb Webb doubled and Mason Morgan drew an intentional walk to load the bases, setting up Jeansonne’s hit.
EA used two walks, a hit batter, a sacrifice fly and a double in a three-run rally in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.
The Spartans led 2-0 before Walker scratched for a run in the bottom of the second and tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Webb had a solo home run, and Jeansonne singled in a run in the bottom of the fifth to put the Wildcats ahead 4-2.
Webb was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Morgan went 2-for-3, and Jeansonne was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Cooper Carlton, Jacob Cmurka, Bryant and Chance Reed combined to give up four hits, five runs and six walks while striking out five in seven innings. Reed got the win.
