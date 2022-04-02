Bogalusa pitcher Ayden McGee threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts, outdueling Albany pitchers Layton Ballard and Aaron Dickson, who combined to give up three hits as the Lumberjacks scored a 4-1 win in District 8-3A action on Friday.
On Saturday, West Feliciana picked up a 13-3 win over the Hornets.
BOGALUSA 4, ALBANY 1
Albany got its lone run in the third after Jayden Louque reached on an error, and courtesy runner Gunner Waligora stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a steal of home.
Bogalusa tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a single and an error before taking a 2-1 lead in the fifth on an error, a hit batter and a fielder’s choice.
The Lumberjacks got the game’s final two runs in the sixth on a single, a hit batter and two errors. Albany had five errors and Bogalusa four.
Seth Galyean had the Hornets’ lone hit.
Ballard gave up three hits, four runs, a walk and struck out seven in five innings. Dickson pitched a clean inning of relief in nine pitches.
WEST FELICIANA 13, ALBANY 3
The Hornets had four hits as the Saints scored six in the second and seven in the fifth.
Albany got one in the third on consecutive doubles by Austin Watts and Galyean, making the score 5-1.
West Feliciana had a three-run home run in the fifth.
After Ballard reached on an error and Watts walked to lead off the fifth, Ballard later scored on an error, and Watts scored on a passed ball.
Karson Domiano went 2-for-2, Watts was 1-for-2 with two runs, and Galyean went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Domiano gave up 13 hits, 12 runs, three walks and struck out three in 4.2 innings, while Aiden Owens gave up two walks and a run in a third of an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.