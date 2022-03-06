The Albany baseball team went 0-3 in the Vandebilt Catholic Tournament, dropping games to Loreauville, Vandebilt Catholic and Terrebonne.
LOREAUVILLE 22, ALBANY 3
Loreauville rode a seven-run first and a six-run fourth and scored in every inning to get the win.
Albany, which had five hits and seven errors, scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings.
Seth Galyean went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to lead the Hornets.
Galyean and Noah Woods had solo home runs for the Hornets/
Karson Domiano, Jayden Randazzo and Aaron Dickson combined to give up 19 hits, 22 runs (13 earned), while walking one and striking out one.
VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 24, ALBANY 5
Vandebilt scored in every inning, including an 11-run first, to spark the win.
Albany had four hits, with Galyean going 2-for-2 with a run, while Layton Ballard was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Galyean, Aiden Owens, Jayden Randazzo and Domiano combined to give up 12 hits, 24 runs (12 earned) and 10 walks with two strikeouts.
TERREBONNE 16, ALBANY 6
The Hornets led 4-3 before Terrebonne put together a 10-run fourth inning to break the game open.
Galyean went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Austin Watts had two RBIs as the Hornets had four hits with seven errors.
Watts and Ballard combined to give up eight hits, 16 runs and seven walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings.
