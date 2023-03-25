Albany High logo
Brilee Ford and Emma Rogers combined on a no-hitter, and the Lady Hornets hit three home runs – two from Ford and one from Jenna Chauvin in a 16-0 win over Bogalusa in District 7-3A softball action Thursday at Albany.

Ford struck out 15 while throwing a complete game three-hitter in a 6-1 win over LaSalle on Saturday.

