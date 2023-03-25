Brilee Ford and Emma Rogers combined on a no-hitter, and the Lady Hornets hit three home runs – two from Ford and one from Jenna Chauvin in a 16-0 win over Bogalusa in District 7-3A softball action Thursday at Albany.
Ford struck out 15 while throwing a complete game three-hitter in a 6-1 win over LaSalle on Saturday.
Rogers and Ford combined to throw a three-hitter, while Franklin Parish’s Courtlynn Havard did the same as the Lady Patriots picked up a 4-1 win over Albany, handing the Lady Hornets their first loss of the season.
The Lady Hornets are 17-1.
The Lady Hornets scored 11 runs in the first inning, getting four hits to open the bottom of the first – a single by Camdyn Cooper, a double by Sydni Griffith, a two-run home run by Ford and a solo home run by Chauvin – for a 4-0 lead.
Ford had an inside-the-park home run later in the inning, which featured four walks, two hits batters and two errors after Albany grabbed the lead.
A hit batter and six straight walks led to five runs in the second inning.
Cooper was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, while Ford went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs. Griffith and Madisyn Puckett each scored two runs.
Ford struck out five with no walks in 1.2 innings, while Rogers struck out four with no walks in 1.1 innings of relief. The pair combined to throw 35 pitches.
La Salle got its only run on a single, a walk and an error in the first inning, and Albany grabbed the lead with a four-run fourth.
Rogers, Griffith and Chauvin had singles to drive in runs in the inning. Cooper singled in a run in the fifth for a 5-1 lead, and Chauvin singled in a run in the sixth after Ford led off with a triple.
Chauvin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Katie Landry went 2-for-4 with a run, Bailey Delveroy was 2-for-4 with two runs and Rogers went 2-for-2 with an RBI as Albany collected 13 hits.
FRANKLIN PARISH 4, ALBANY 1
Franklin Parish got three runs in the second on two errors, a double, a single and a fielder’s choice.
Rogers got to second on an error to lead off the fifth. Courtesy runner Develroy moved to third on Madison Clemente’s sacrifice punt and scored on Landry’s sacrifice fly to center.
Rogers gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and struck out two in 4.2 innings, while Ford pitched 1.1 clean innings in relief.
Cooper, Ford and Develroy had hits for Albany.
