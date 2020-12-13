Albany vs Live Oak basketball girls -- Brilee Ford, Sidney Wiginton, Kristin Whitley
Albanys' Brilee Ford (10) drives as Live Oak's Sidney Wiginton (11) and Kristin Whitley defend during Friday's game.

 Renee Glascock | The News

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Mon. Dec. 14

Mt. Hermon at Albany (B) TBA

Doyle at Liberty (JVG/VG/JVB/VB) 4 pm 

Covenant Christian/St. John at Maurepas (VG/VB) 5 pm 

Walker at White Castle (VG) 5:30 pm 

Tues. Dec. 15

FSHS at Mt. Hermon (JVB/VG/VB) 5 pm

Doyle at St. Helena (VB) 7 pm 

Holden at Springfield (JVB/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30 

Covington at Live Oak (JVB/VB) 6 pm 

Live Oak at Plaquemine (VG) 6 pm

Wed. Dec. 16

DSHS at St. Helena (VG), 6 p.m.

Thurs. Dec. 17

Madison Prep at Live Oak (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6, 7:15

Simpson at Holden (VG/VB) 6 pm 

Live Oak at St. Amant (VG) 6 pm 

Walker Tournament (Girls)

At Walker

Springfield vs. Walker, 5 p.m.

Albany vs. Ouachita Christian, 6:30 p.m.

At Denham Springs

East Iberville vs. Assumption, 5 p.m.

French Settlement at Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.

At Zachary

Central vs. Dutchtown, 5 p.m.

Zachary vs. Port Allen, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec 18

Pope John Paul at Maurepas (JVB/VG/VB) 4:30 pm

Ascension Christian at FSHS (JVB/VB) 5 pm 

Catholic High at Denham Springs (F/JVB/VB) 5 pm 

Walker Tournament (Girls)

At Walker

St. Thomas More vs. Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Hahnville vs. Scotlandville, 5 p.m.

Walker vs. Franklin, 6:30 p.m.

Southwood vs. Lafayette, 8 p.m.

At Central

Central vs. Assumption, 4:30 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Springfield, 6 p.m.

Ouachita Christian vs. East St. John, 7:30 p.m.

At Denham Springs Freshman Gym

Mandeville vs. Karr, 3:30 p.m.

Bonnabel vs. Franklin, 5 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. Istrouma, 6:30 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Rayville, 8 p.m.

At Brusly

Carencro vs. Parkview Baptist, 4:30 p.m.

Brusly vs. St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Walker Tournament (Girls)

At Walker

West Jefferson vs. Mandeville, 9:30 a.m.

Scotlandville vs. Ouachita Christian, 11 a.m.

LaGrange vs. Warren Easton, 12:30 p.m.

Carencro vs. Walker, 2 p.m.

At Central

Rayville vs. Hahnville, 9:30 a.m.

Riverside vs. Springfield, 11 a.m.

Central vs. Cecilia, 2 p.m.

At Denham Springs High

Istrouma vs. Bonnabel, 9:30 a.m.

Denham Springs vs. Salmen, 11 a.m.

Port Allen vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 12:30 p.m.

Franklin vs. Salmen, 2 p.m.

At Brusly

Parkview Baptist vs. St. Charles, 9:30 a.m.

Lafayette vs. East Iberville, 11 a.m.

Brusly vs. St. Thomas More, 12:30 p.m.

At Zachary

Assumption vs. Dutchtown, 9:30 a.m.

Karr vs. Southwood, 11 a.m.

Zachary vs. East St. John, 12:30 p.m.

Franklinton vs. Ursuline, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

 

Mon. Dec. 14

Denham Springs at Mandeville (B) 5:30, 7 pm

Tues. Dec. 15

Walker at Slidell High (G) 4:30 pm

Acadiana at Denham Springs (B) 6, 7:30 pm 

St. Amant at Walker (B) 6 pm 

Live Oak (B) – TBA TBA 

Thurs. Dec. 17

Plaquemine at Live Oak (VG/JVG) 6, 7:30 pm

Plaquemine at Live Oak* (VB) 7 pm 

Dec. 17-19

Lion Cup – Gonzales

Denham Springs (B) TBA

Walker (G) TBA 

Live Oak (VB) TBA 

Sat. Dec. 19

St. Michael at Live Oak (VG/JVG) 11, 1:30 pm

 

WRESTLING

Wed. Dec. 16

St. Amant Dual at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

Live Oak at Trey Culotta (Brother Martin), TBA

Saturday, Dec. 19

Live Oak at Trey Culotta (Brother Martin), TBA 

