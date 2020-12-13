SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Mon. Dec. 14
Mt. Hermon at Albany (B) TBA
Doyle at Liberty (JVG/VG/JVB/VB) 4 pm
Covenant Christian/St. John at Maurepas (VG/VB) 5 pm
Walker at White Castle (VG) 5:30 pm
Tues. Dec. 15
FSHS at Mt. Hermon (JVB/VG/VB) 5 pm
Doyle at St. Helena (VB) 7 pm
Holden at Springfield (JVB/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30
Covington at Live Oak (JVB/VB) 6 pm
Live Oak at Plaquemine (VG) 6 pm
Wed. Dec. 16
DSHS at St. Helena (VG), 6 p.m.
Thurs. Dec. 17
Madison Prep at Live Oak (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6, 7:15
Simpson at Holden (VG/VB) 6 pm
Live Oak at St. Amant (VG) 6 pm
Walker Tournament (Girls)
At Walker
Springfield vs. Walker, 5 p.m.
Albany vs. Ouachita Christian, 6:30 p.m.
At Denham Springs
East Iberville vs. Assumption, 5 p.m.
French Settlement at Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
At Zachary
Central vs. Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Zachary vs. Port Allen, 6:30 p.m.
Fri. Dec 18
Pope John Paul at Maurepas (JVB/VG/VB) 4:30 pm
Ascension Christian at FSHS (JVB/VB) 5 pm
Catholic High at Denham Springs (F/JVB/VB) 5 pm
Walker Tournament (Girls)
At Walker
St. Thomas More vs. Albany, 3:30 p.m.
Hahnville vs. Scotlandville, 5 p.m.
Walker vs. Franklin, 6:30 p.m.
Southwood vs. Lafayette, 8 p.m.
At Central
Central vs. Assumption, 4:30 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Springfield, 6 p.m.
Ouachita Christian vs. East St. John, 7:30 p.m.
At Denham Springs Freshman Gym
Mandeville vs. Karr, 3:30 p.m.
Bonnabel vs. Franklin, 5 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Istrouma, 6:30 p.m.
Ursuline vs. Rayville, 8 p.m.
At Brusly
Carencro vs. Parkview Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
Brusly vs. St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Walker Tournament (Girls)
At Walker
West Jefferson vs. Mandeville, 9:30 a.m.
Scotlandville vs. Ouachita Christian, 11 a.m.
LaGrange vs. Warren Easton, 12:30 p.m.
Carencro vs. Walker, 2 p.m.
At Central
Rayville vs. Hahnville, 9:30 a.m.
Riverside vs. Springfield, 11 a.m.
Central vs. Cecilia, 2 p.m.
At Denham Springs High
Istrouma vs. Bonnabel, 9:30 a.m.
Denham Springs vs. Salmen, 11 a.m.
Port Allen vs. H.L. Bourgeois, 12:30 p.m.
Franklin vs. Salmen, 2 p.m.
At Brusly
Parkview Baptist vs. St. Charles, 9:30 a.m.
Lafayette vs. East Iberville, 11 a.m.
Brusly vs. St. Thomas More, 12:30 p.m.
At Zachary
Assumption vs. Dutchtown, 9:30 a.m.
Karr vs. Southwood, 11 a.m.
Zachary vs. East St. John, 12:30 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Ursuline, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Mon. Dec. 14
Denham Springs at Mandeville (B) 5:30, 7 pm
Tues. Dec. 15
Walker at Slidell High (G) 4:30 pm
Acadiana at Denham Springs (B) 6, 7:30 pm
St. Amant at Walker (B) 6 pm
Live Oak (B) – TBA TBA
Thurs. Dec. 17
Plaquemine at Live Oak (VG/JVG) 6, 7:30 pm
Plaquemine at Live Oak* (VB) 7 pm
Dec. 17-19
Lion Cup – Gonzales
Denham Springs (B) TBA
Walker (G) TBA
Live Oak (VB) TBA
Sat. Dec. 19
St. Michael at Live Oak (VG/JVG) 11, 1:30 pm
WRESTLING
Wed. Dec. 16
St. Amant Dual at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Live Oak at Trey Culotta (Brother Martin), TBA
Saturday, Dec. 19
Live Oak at Trey Culotta (Brother Martin), TBA
