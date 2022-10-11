CLASS 5A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Destrehan (3) 6-0 122 1
2. Karr (8) 2-3 116 2
3. Catholic 5-1 111 3
4. Zachary 4-1 98 4
5. Ruston 5-1 87 5
6. Acadiana 5-1 79 6
7. Curtis 5-1 65 7
8. Parkway 6-0 51 8
9. St. Augustine 5-1 50 9
10. West Monroe 4-1 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 23, Scotlandville 8, Carencro 7, East St. John 6, Southside 6, Rummel 2.
CLASS 4A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Lafayette Christian (8) 5-1 126 2
2. St. Thomas More 5-1 115 3
3. Warren Easton 5-1 88 4
Neville 4-2 88 5
5. Westgate 5-1 86 1
6. De La Salle (1) 6-0 79 6
Teurlings 6-0 79 9
8. Lutcher (1) 5-1 62 7
9. North DeSoto (1) 6-0 49 9
10. Opelousas 5-1 33 10
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 16, Northwood-Shreveport 12, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 3, Cecilia 3, Leesville 3, Plaquemine 2, McDonogh 2.
CLASS 3A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Union Parish (7) 5-1 125 1
2. E.D. White (1) 5-1 118 2
3. Church Point (1) 6-0 104 4
4. University (1) 4-2 103 3
5. St. James 5-1 76 8
6. Madison Prep 4-2 74 6
7. Iowa 5-1 54 10
8. Amite 4-2 48 5
9. Carroll 5-0 33 NR
10. Abbeville 4-2 31 7
Others receiving votes: Bogalusa 25, Kennedy 24, Parkview Baptist 24, Lake Charles College Prep 9, Sterlington 9, Berwick 2.
CLASS 2A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Many (11) 5-0 132 1
2. Newman 5-1 121 2
3. St. Charles 4-2 101 3
4. Dunham 5-1 82 6
5. Mangham 5-1 81 5
Calvary 4-2 81 7
7. Notre Dame 4-2 60 8
8. Episcopal-BR 6-0 53 10
9. North Caddo 4-2 49 4
10. Avoyelles 4-2 26 NR
Oak Grove 3-3 26 9
Others receiving votes: 24, Rosepine 20, General Trass 1.
CLASS 1A
Rec Pts Pvs
1. Homer (10) 5-1 130 1
2. Ouachita Christian (1) 5-1 114 2
3. Vermilion Catholic 6-0 99 4
4. Southern Lab 3-2 93 5
5. Kentwood 5-1 81 6
6. Logansport 4-2 70 3
7. Riverside 5-1 68 8
8. Glenbrook 6-0 66 9
9, Catholic-PC 6-0 38 10
10, Haynesville 5-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Frederick 16, Ascension Catholic 11, St. Martin’s 3, Cedar Creek 2, Basile 1.
