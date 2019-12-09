HOLDEN – The 35th edition of the Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament gets under way Tuesday at Holden, and for the coaches of a handful of the parish’s girls teams, the tournament is an opportunity to learn more about their teams.
Regardless of the way the way things play out, Doyle coach Sam White knows her team won’t be catching many breaks as the No. 1 seed.
“We’re familiar with the No. 1 seed in a couple of different aspects, if you can recall,” White said in reference to the Lady Tigers earning the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A playoffs last season. “It’s an honor to be (the parish tournament’s top seed). It really is, because this has always been a traditionally great tournament with great teams, and we will have to claw our way through it. There’s no way that you’re just going to come win this thing. This is great teams playing one another.”
The Lady Tigers meet the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 8 Springfield and No. 9 Maurepas, which opens the tournament and 3 p.m. No. 4 Holden meets No. 5 French Settlement in Tuesday’s other girls game at 6 p.m.
With Doyle not playing until Thursday, White said she’ll get a chance to get a look at her team’s potential opponents.
“I’m obviously going to watch,” White said. “You’re not doing your job if you don’t get out there and try to prepare yourself as much as you possibly can. I don’t know if I would call it a break not playing until Thursday because I like to play. Sometimes practicing a lot is hard to keep their attention – to keep their focus. I know they’d much rather play. Of course I love practicing because I’m a coach, but I think they’ll be excited about it …”
Doyle comes into the tournament with a 76-68 win over Holden in which junior Presleigh Scott scored 50 points and Elise Jones picked up her 1,000th career point.
Jaycee Hughes had 27 points for Holden, while Cambree Courtney added 16.
“I don’t want to say that we’re playing our best early,” White said. “I definitely want to save that for later on. We’ve done a pretty good job of coming in excited and ready to play, but there is definitely room for improvement, which is good. We want to be playing our best basketball later on in the season. We don’t to be playing bad basketball right now, but we want to definitely be playing better basketball later on.”
Meanwhile, Wednesday’s girls tournament schedule features No. 3 Albany facing No. 6 Walker at 3 p.m. with Albany coach Stacy Darouse and Walker coach Korey Arnold both looking to get their young teams on track.
“Korey and I were actually joking last week,” Darouse said. “If we had to play each other in the parish tournament, the over/under on the turnovers would be 75.”
Darouse noted the last time the teams played each other was in parish tournament when Albany hosted in 2016 with both teams seeded identically. The teams combined for 70 turnovers in that game as Albany scored a 45-23 win.
“We are fully expecting it to be the same,” Darouse said. “It’s going to up and down, but it’s fun to play somebody different. We haven’t played Walker in a few years, so it will be fun.”
Darouse said it’s also necessary to take the seedings for the girls bracket with a grain of salt.
“I just don’t think this year the seeds really matter,” Darouse said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re the three or Walker’s the six. The next day, we could be the seven, and they could be the two. It’s just a matter of we’ll play who we’re matched up against and whoever the best is that day will win, and hopefully we’ll keep the turnovers under 75.”
The Lady Hornets’ coach said her team was beginning to find a groove before taking time off for the Thanksgiving break, and she’s hoping the team can find it again in the tournament.
“You can’t work the kinks out unless you go play,” Darouse said. “I told them I don’t care if it’s good or bad, I want it to be hard, so we’re going to play hard. A lot of times you can make up for bad with playing hard, and that’s the motto.”
Arnold said his team is also trying to figure things out and expects the Lady Hornets to be a good test in helping to get there.
“I’ve got a lot of young ones, so any time you’re playing a lot of young kids, consistency is going to make or break you,” Arnold said. “I think we’re mirror images in a lot of ways. We both pressure. We both play hard. With lack of skills, I think we make up on effort. I think it's going to be an intense game. I think it’s going to be a fun game. I think we’re very similar, so it has the makings for a good game.
“We’re trying to figure out our identity right now, like who’s going to be our go-to scorer, who’s going to be our defensive stopper, so I think we’re still in that early-season stage right now, so we’re getting there.”
No. 2 seed Denham Springs closes out Wednesday’s girls schedule facing No. 7 Live Oak, and like Darouse, DSHS coach Blake Zito said the seedings don’t matter much this season.
“It’s hard to rank people this early, but Live Oak, you can’t convince me that they’re the seventh team in this parish,” Zito said. “We’ve got our hands full, no doubt. With Dijone’ (Flowers) and the way she plays, and (Live Oak coach) Michele (Yawn) does such a good job. For being a two-seed, having that as a first matchup, that’s going to be really tough.”
Zito is also looking for his team to establish some chemistry.
“The main thing is we’re trying to get on the same page, just making sure we all know our jobs, duties, kind of our roles on the team, and we’re starting to figure that out,” Zito said.
2019 Girls Livingston Parish Tournament schedule
At Holden High School
Tuesday
3:00 p.m. – Springfield vs. Maurepas
6:00 p.m. – Holden vs. French Settlement
Wednesday
3:00 p.m. – Albany vs. Walker
6:00 p.m. – Live Oak vs. Denham Springs
Thursday
3:00 p.m. – Springfield/Maurepas loser vs. Holden/French Settlement loser
6:00 p.m. – Doyle vs. Springfield/Maurepas winner
Friday
3:00 p.m. – Albany/Walker winner vs. Denham Springs/Live Oak winner
6:00 p.m. – Doyle/Springfield/Maurepas winner vs. Holden/French Settlement winner
Saturday
9:00 a.m. – Albany/Walker loser vs. Denham Springs/Live Oak loser
12:00 p.m. – Consolation championship
3:00 p.m. – Third place game
6:00 p.m. – Championship game
