DISTRICT 4-5A

Boys

First Team

Reece Beekman | Scotlandville

Jalen Cook | Walker

Lawrence Pierre | Live Oak

Brian Thomas | Walker

Tai’Reon Joseph | Scotlandville

Co-MVPS

Reece Beekman, Scotlandville; Jalen Cook, Walker

Coach of the Year

Carlos Sample, Scotlandville

Second Team

Rylan Walker | Central

Carvell Teasett | Scotlandville

Chan Moore | Zachary

Darian Ward | Zachary

Darian Ricard | Live Oak

HONORABLE MENTION: Denham Springs | TJ Magee; Central | Malik Hillard; Scotlandville | Jonathan Horton

Girls

First Team

Dijone’ Flowers | Live Oak

Osha Cummings | Zachary

Kate Thompson | Denham Springs

Lani Morris | Central

Trenishia Muse | Denham Springs

Trinity Harold | Walker

Offensive MVP

Dijone’ Flowers, Live Oak

Defensive MVP

Kaitlyn Hayes, Walker

Coach of Year

Tami McClure, Zachary

Second Team

Skye Allen | Zachary

Krystin Green | Zachary

Kaitlyn Hayes | Walker

Caitlin Travis | Walker

HONORABLE MENTION: Denham Springs | Violett Jackson, Kennedy King, Maddie Howell; Live Oak | Jamie Elenbaas, Bailey Little; Walker | Delaney Anderson, Aneace Scott, Kiara Gross, Lanie Miller; Zachary | Zoa Adams

District 8-3A

Boys

First Team

Name | School | Class

Jaheim Johnson | Loranger | Fr.

Travis Jones | Loranger | Sr.

Chris Fox | Sumner | Sr.

Grant Kemp | Hannan | So.

Jordan Martin | Hannan | Sr.

Second Team

Trey Yelverton | Albany | Sr.

Javon Bickham | Bogalusa | Jr.

Chance Turner | Bogalusa | Jr.

Victor Sims | Sumner | Jr.

Terrence Selders | Loranger | Jr

Offensive MVP: Jaheim Johnson, Loranger

Defensive MVP: Courtney Alexander, Loranger

Coach of the Year: Mike Washington, Loranger

HONORABLE MENTION: Albany | Caleb Puma; Bogalusa | Josh Taylor, Demarcus Spikes, Quientay Henry; Hannan |  Kareem Johnson, Canyon Celestin; Loranger | Coy Disher, Dedreck Stewart, D’Antae McGee; Sumner | Jakobe Dykes, Ajerred Barnes, Jaden Armstrong, Cedric Brumfield Sr Sumner

Girls

First Team

Name | School | Class

LuLu Hookfin | Loranger | Sr

Jonee` Sims | Sumner | So

Devyn Hoyt | Albany | Sr

Myan Barthelemy | Loranger | Fr.

Haley Meyers | Albany | Jr.

Second Team

Cassie Baygents | Albany | Jr

Madison Shields | Loranger | So

BrookeLynn Saxon | Albany | Jr.

Molly Banta | Hannan | Fr.

Catherine Chuter | Hannan | Sr.

Offensive MVP: Haley Meyers, Albany

Defensive MVP: Cassie Baygents, Albany

Coach of the Year: Stacy Darouse, Albany

HONORABLE MENTION: Albany | Kellie Landry, Madeline Oubre; Bogalusa: Tamiercal Peters, Mary Ladner, Daranique Lee, Danasia Harris; HANNAN | Amelia Standridge, Alexis Dale, Aja Bell; Loranger: Nakeah Sims; Sumner | Jamya Norman, Abby Edwards, Breanna Dykes

District 10-2A

Boys

First team

Bill Leahy IV | Northlake Christian

John Barrios | Doyle

Braden Keen | Doyle

Andrew Yuratich | Doyle

Tony Walker | Northlake Christian

Second team

Jonas LeBourgeois | French Settlement

Edward Allison | French Settlement

Logan Turner | Doyle

Cedric Witkowski | French Setttlement

Jake Berner | St. Thomas Aquinas

MVP: Bill Leahy, Northlake Christian

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt McCune, Northlake Christian

HONORABLE MENTION: POPE JOHN PAUL II: Princeton Woods, Tony Aliman; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Aviyon Butler, Devon Wilson; SPRINGFIELD: Collin Hayden, Will Taylor; NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Blain Gros, Christian Weaver, Kobe Square; DOYLE: Thomas Hodges

Girls

First team

Presleigh Scott | Doyle

Jade Brumfield | St. Thomas Aquinas

Kyren Whittington | Northlake Christian

Jaylen James | St. Thomas Aquinas

Dannah Martin | French Settlement

COACH OF THE YEAR | Sam White, Doyle

MVP | Presleigh Scott, Doyle

Second team

Meghan Watson | Doyle

Elise Jones | Doyle

Lilly Maggio | St. Thomas Aquinas

Natalie Newberry | Northlake Christian

Serenity Smith | French Settlement

HONORABLE MENTION: DOYLE | Claire Glascock, Madison Duhon, Kourtlyn Lacey; SPRINGFIELD | Destiny Reed, Johneisha Joseph; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Mae Babin; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS | Kay Keller; POPE JOHN PAUL II | Morgan Faciance

District 7-B

Boys

First team

Collin Coates | Runnels

Ben Holiday | Runnels

Tevin Williams | Mount Hermon

Travell Brumfield | Mount Hermon

Hartland Litolff | Holden

MVP: Collin Coates | Runnels

Posthumous District Honors | Nathan Raymond, Holden

Second team

Dylan Gueldner | Holden

Michquel Spears | Mount Hermon

Phillip Lukinovich | Runnels

Wesley Stevenson | Runnels

Diego Davie | Christ Epsicopal

HONORABLE MENTION: HOLDEN | Nick Forbes, Coley Courtney; CHRIST EPISCOPAL | Andrew Kerr, Bennett Briggs, Parker Richardson; MOUNT HERMON | Lafell Thomas, Keondre Bunch; RUNNELS | Ben Stafford, Jack Kahn

Girls

First team

Cambree Courtney | Holden

Emma Hutchinson | Holden

Jaycee Hughes | Holden

Sikoya Jackson | Holden

Emma Gautreau | Maurepas

MVP: Jaycee Hughes | Holden

Second team

Macey Applegate | Mount Hermon

Sloane Bercegeay | Maurepas

Emmaleigh Bertrand | Holden

Brooke Foster | Holden

Allie Smith | Holden

HONORABLE MENTION: HOLDEN | Kacey Briethaupt, Haylee Bordelon; MAUREPAS | Jaci Williams; | MOUNT HERMON | Sydney Tullos

