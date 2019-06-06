WALKER – It’s been several weeks, and it still stings for Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty.
“I’m still not over getting so close and not winning it all,” Beatty said of the Tigers’ 11-4 loss to Kinder in the Class 2A state title game. “You just never know when you’re going to get that opportunity.”
“I’m still kind of mourning the loss a little bit,” Beatty continued. “It’s just been rough to get through. I’m not going to lie. Nothing’s for sure. Even though we’ve got a lot coming back, our chances, I think, are pretty good. To make it that far, you’ve got to have a good draw for the playoffs. You’ve got to have a little luck on your side, and you’ve got to be peaking and playing well at the right time. We were fortunate enough to have all three on our side this year. It was fun. It was a good ride.”
Doyle's trek to the final resulted in Beatty being selected the All-Parish Coach of the Year by his peers.
“As far as the Coach of the Year award, it takes a great season to win coach of the year, and it takes great players,” he said. “I was just happy to be a part of it.”
Doyle set a program mark for wins with 29, but things didn’t start out so smoothly. The Tigers began with a 5-6 record after three straight losses to Episcopal, Lutcher and University High in the U-High tournament to cap that streak, which was the team’s longest skid of the season.
“One, we didn’t play very well,” Beatty said of the losses in the U-High tourney. “Two, they were pretty tough teams. In all three of those losses, we kind of shut it down early and kind of stopped playing. Since those three, we kind of preached, ‘hey, we’ve got to play seven innings. It’s not where you start, it’s how you finish the game.’ We kind of took that little slogan, ‘Play seven. Play seven,’ and it kind of carried on through the rest (of the season).”
Beatty said the losing streak also served to get the team refocused.
“I think we got their attention quick because I knew we had chance. There was a possibility we could make a deep run if everything lined up," Beatty said. “We kind of used that to our advantage – kind of turned that negative into a positive, and they bought into it …”
Doyle won 11 of its next 13 games with losses to Loranger (10-2) and Central (14-4), but the turning point of the season may have come during that stretch in a rematch with Loranger, in which the Tigers fell behind 5-0 in the first inning before scratching out an 8-7 victory.
“Loranger was a very good team,” Beatty said. “I mean, we had, I call it no business winning that game, especially after spotting them with five runs. They had a really good arm. I knew the way came back; we never gave up against a really good team. It’s easy to come back against a bad team, but this was a really good team. I just could see us, if we could continue that attitude and effort, then me and coach (assistant coach Darrell Frasier) said ‘we’re pretty good.’”
Beatty said it was also satisfying to see the team, which features some players who have started since eighth grade, start to come together.
“I’ve had these guys for a long time, and watching them mature and grow as baseball players and them really starting to realize and see what me and Coach Frasier were trying to do with them -- they’re kind of finally figuring it out, like ‘this is the recipe, and it works.’ It just took us a couple years,” Beatty said.
The Tigers lost just two games – 3-1 to French Settlement and 10-5 to St. Thomas Aquinas -- on their way to claiming the District 10-2A title, which Beatty said is no easy task given the league’s competitiveness.
“It’s always good games with all of them,” Beatty said. “St. Thomas (Division III state semifinalist) is always – I don’t want to call them my rival, because if it’s a rival, you’ve got to win sometimes, and we haven’t won in a while. It was nice to play well against those guys. It just really got us excited. Winning that series really helped us make that deep run too, because they’re a solid team.”
Doyle opened the playoffs with a 13-1 over Amite and as the team went deeper, the runs dwindled, but the wins kept coming – 7-4 over Rosepine and a two-game sweep of Avoyelles Public Charter by scores of 2-0 and 3-2 to get to the state tournament.
The Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead on their way to a 5-2 win over Welsh in the semifinals. Doyle grabbed a 4-0 lead over Kinder in the championship game but an eight-run third inning derailed the Tigers’ championship dream in an 11-4 loss.
“In that last game, kind of what carried us throughout the playoffs, I’m not going to say let us down -- we just didn’t get it done with our pitching and defense, Beatty said. “It’s just funny. It just seemed like a totally different team in the playoffs than what we played with all year because of the amount of maybe pressure. I tell the guys all the time baseball’s not pressure. This is supposed to be fun. Pressure is providing for your family – trying to get up everyday and go to work and kind of grind it out in the real world is pressure …
“I was proud of our guys,” Beatty continued. “They still fought. They still battled. We squared some balls up after we got down. A couple this way, a couple that way, who knows? We get a couple runs back trying to change the momentum. Baseball’s just like any other thing -- it’s a game of momentum. Once you lose it, it’s hard to get it back.”
Beatty was matter-of-fact when asked what he learned from the championship game, and said he isn’t second-guessing himself.
“Don’t give up the big inning,” he said. “Going into the game, we had a kind of game plan, and we kind of stuck to it. It just didn’t work out – bottom line. It’s been a fun ride, though. It’s been good for our community and our school. Any time you can keep your school’s name in the paper or in the articles into the middle of May, you’re doing something right. It’s good for guys coming up that they’re excited.”
