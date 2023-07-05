Tim Beatty

Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty was selected the All-Parish Coach of the Year.

 Photo courtesy of Jana Ballard Reeves on Facebook

After being selected the All-Parish Coach of the Year, Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty was quick not to take all of the credit for the program’s success this past season.

“To get something like this, you’ve got to have a great season, and in order to have a great season, you’ve got to have a great team and a great coaching staff,” Beatty said. “Coach Darrell Frasier (Doyle assistant coach), I couldn’t do it without him … but having great players … that’s kind of what it took. To get something like this – Coach of the Year – I’m happy, but it just takes a lot of people. It takes not just the team but the school and the community to get behind you.”

