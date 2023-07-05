After being selected the All-Parish Coach of the Year, Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty was quick not to take all of the credit for the program’s success this past season.
“To get something like this, you’ve got to have a great season, and in order to have a great season, you’ve got to have a great team and a great coaching staff,” Beatty said. “Coach Darrell Frasier (Doyle assistant coach), I couldn’t do it without him … but having great players … that’s kind of what it took. To get something like this – Coach of the Year – I’m happy, but it just takes a lot of people. It takes not just the team but the school and the community to get behind you.”
The Tigers finished as the Division III non-select runner-up, marking the program’s fourth straight trip to the state tournament – minus the 2020 season, which was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We always have that goal, obviously,” Beatty said. “That’s what you practice for, and that’s why you play … but realistically I felt like we had the team to get there. Did we have the team to come in second like we did again or even the team to possibly have a chance to win it? It’s always a question mark until you finish playing your schedule and you get to that point. It was a surprise.”
Heading into the season, Beatty said the team’s biggest question mark was at catcher, where Easton Benesta stepped up.
“That was one big question mark going into the season – how were we going to be behind the plate? He (Benesta) plugged it up really well, and he really plugged it up really well, and he really exceeded our expectations,” Beatty said.
On top of that, Doyle’s starting pitching, led by Peyton Woods and Caiden Barcia, stayed healthy, and freshman Parker Taylor emerged on the mound as well.
“No injuries, and to make a long run, you’ve got to be healthy, and we stayed healthy all year,” Beatty said.
“It all goes down to our senior leadership,” Beatty continued. “Peyton and Dru (Beatty) and Kahner (Reeves) and those guys, they played a big part just keeping us grinding and keeping those younger guys going because they know what it took to be there (state tournament). They’ve been there. They’ve been there a few times, and just having that backbone of the team right there is a plus.”
The Tigers started the season 14-3, going 2-1 tournaments hosted by Pearl River, Riverdale and Franklinton with losses to Hammond, Riverside and Belle Chasse in those events.
“We build a schedule, and we tell kids ‘Hey, we put them on the schedule because this going to be like a first-round playoff game,’” Beatty said. “We kind of compare teams that we play throughout the year, ‘hey, this is the caliber, so if you want to make it back to the championship or Sulphur, you’ve got to beat a team just like that.’”
The Tigers dropped consecutive games to Lutcher and Parkview Baptist. The Eagles and University High swept Doyle in District 6-3A play, but Beatty said those losses helped prepare for the season’s stretch run and the playoffs.
“Going into the new district, playing the powerhouses like Parkview and U-High, how were we going to compete with them? I know they’re powerhouses,” Beatty said. “They’ve got great players. We went in, and even though we went 0-4 against them, we competed. I felt like, man, if we can hang with those two teams, I think we can hang with anybody that we’re going to face throughout the playoffs.”
The Tigers earned the No. 3 seed in the Division III non-select playoff bracket, along with a bye in the first round.
“I don’t know if that helped or hurt us,” Beatty said of getting the bye. “The biggest thing I know that helps is the home-field advantage 100 percent. Having that top-four seed, knowing that you’re going to play at home and play in front of your fans and you don’t have to go spend the night in a hotel at night and travel. I think really pays a big, big dividend. I’d prefer not to have off. You got it rolling, and then you have to sit out 10 or 11 days. We had to get kind of creative on how do we keep practice kind of energized.”
Doyle swept Caldwell Parish in two games in the regional round before facing Rosepine, which defeated the Tigers in the championship game the previous two seasons, in the quarterfinals. The Tigers swept that series in two memorable games – winning 9-8 and 7-6 -- to advance to the state tournament again.
“When we meet up with them (Rosepine), we know we had a good season, I really think so,” Beatty said. “Just to go in there and kind of overcome the two losses in the finals, it did help us breathe a little easier. We wanted to play Rosepine, and I wanted to play them, especially in a three-game series. It really helped us going into play South Beauregard. I really felt like Rosepine’s hitters really prepared us for South Beauregard because Rosepine, they can really swing in one through nine.”
Woods threw a two-hitter in a 3-1 win over South Beauregard to get the Tigers back to the championship game. Beatty said the team’s previous experience in Sulphur played a role in the victory.
“It’s tremendous, and it’s not just the experience but the expectations that the experience leads to,” Beatty said of making the state tournament. “We expect to be there, and those guys expect to be there. They start talking about it, especially the closer to the playoffs.”
“It never gets old, and we don’t want to ever take it for granted,” Beatty continued.
In the championship game, Berwick’s Jayden Milton hit a two-run home run with two out in the top of the eighth inning, lifting the Panthers to a 4-2 win after the Tigers had the go-ahead run thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
“We didn’t relax,” Beatty said. “We knew what we were getting out of Berwick. They had seven or eight seniors and they had three really good arms. We knew it was going to be a challenge for us, but just having that chance to play for it again and end your season again on the last day of the season is just something special. It’s what we work for all year.”
“It was a great game,” Beatty said. “Hey, the ball bounces this way or that way right there at the end and we slide in safe, we win. We’re celebrating, but it just wasn’t in the cards this year.”
That being said, Beatty said the team is setting its sights on a return trip to Sulphur.
“We’ve got guys that have been there, and they know what it’s like, and they got a taste of it, and they want to get back,” Beatty said.
“It’s more about the kids’ experience,” Beatty said. “The lifetime memories … Most of our guys are not going to go play at the next level, so getting them to that point in the season, playing in the state championship game is just something they’ll never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.