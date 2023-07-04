Doyle-South Beauregard Peyton Woods

Doyle’s Peyton Woods got a complete game win against South Beauregard during the LHSAA Division III non-select semi-final at McMurray Park in Sulphur on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Kirk Meche)

 Kirk Meche

Doyle’s Peyton Woods has put in plenty of work to get to this point, but when asked about being selected the Most Valuable Player of the all-parish baseball team, he said it’s about more than the game.

“I’m blessed to have this talent I have,” he said. “I know that on the baseball field, I’m more comfortable and I can share God throughout the game. I just feel like if He’s given me the talent, I ought to use it in a good way.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.