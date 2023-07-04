Doyle’s Peyton Woods has put in plenty of work to get to this point, but when asked about being selected the Most Valuable Player of the all-parish baseball team, he said it’s about more than the game.
“I’m blessed to have this talent I have,” he said. “I know that on the baseball field, I’m more comfortable and I can share God throughout the game. I just feel like if He’s given me the talent, I ought to use it in a good way.”
Live Oak's Lane Lusk was selected the All-Parish Offensive MVP, while Live Oak's Cooper Smith earned Defensive MVP honors. Doyle coach Tim Beatty was selected Coach of the Year by his peers after guiding the Tigers to a Division III non-select runner-up finish.
Beatty admitted he’s been bit spoiled having Woods on the team.
“Just the caliber of player that Peyton is and just his work ethic and him being a team leader and him getting other players, younger players especially, to buy in to doing it the right way and then showing them this is what it takes and just everything like that,” Beatty said. “He definitely was a special player …”
Maybe the most remarkable part of Woods’ rise to parish MVP is he’s done it in essentially two seasons. His freshman season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic after he transferred from Albany, and he broke the hamate bone in his hand during his sophomore year.
Woods said the injury, which sidelined him roughly eight weeks and eventually led to him having surgery to remove the hamate bone from his hand, helped motivate him.
“I’m not going to lie, I was down for the first couple weeks (after) it happened,” Woods said. “They said it was only (going to be) four weeks. I came back at four weeks, and I swung at Northlake Christian, and my first swing, I felt it again. I couldn’t even move my hand, and I was down after that again. I just kept praying about it. It’s kind of what I needed – motivation. It made me work harder, to be honest with you.”
Said Beatty of the injury: “He was looking at the future. He wasn’t looking at the present. He knew that for him to be the best he can be and be ready to go and get the reps in in the summer. He plays big-time summer ball, and he wanted to make sure he could get it ready. He knew he wasn’t going to be help us.”
Last season, Woods was a first-team all-parish selection as a utility player, going 9-1 with a 1.93 ERA, including 3-0 in the playoffs as the Tigers finished as the Class 2A runner-up. He also batted .376 with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 30 RBIs.
He followed that by going 11-0 with 106 strikeouts and 15 walks in 76 innings while compiling a 1.197 ERA as the Tigers finished as the Division III non-select runner-up this season, but he said capturing individual honors isn’t the main part of his plan.
“I put myself at high standards,” Woods said. “I love the game. The main goal is to win a championship with the team. It’s not really about me. They say there’s no ‘I’ in team, but if you don’t do your part, it’s going to be hard to win as a team already, so I set high standards for myself, don’t worry about all that (individual honors), just play my game and see how it falls out.”
He said going 11-0 on the season was the result of a combination of things.
“When you trust your defense and throw a lot of first-pitch strikes, good things happen,” Woods said. “I’ve got all my stuff I do. I can mix all that in, and I trust every pitch I have no matter what count it is. The biggest thing is my defense. I know they’ve got my back.”
Beatty said he figured Woods was going to have a solid season on the mound, but at the same time, he exceeded some expectations.
“I totally expected it,” Beatty said. “Now, 11-0 -- no, but I figured he was going to duplicate his junior year. I knew for us to make a deep run and to do what we accomplished, it was going to take him to be the best he can be on the mound and doing exactly what he did. I can’t remember one game where I said ‘Man, I don’t know if we can win this game with him on the mound.’ I felt comfortable in every game that he pitched that we were going to take care of business. It’s something about having him and Caiden Barcia on the mound, I don’t know if they play harder, but they expect to win, so when you have that attitude, it just goes a long way.”
Woods hit .480 with nine doubles, four triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs as the Tigers’ three-hole hitter.
He’s been known to call Beatty or assistant coach Darrell Frasier in order to gain access to the team’s batting cages.
“I hit at least once a day,” he said. I’ve got to stay in there, stay in the weight room. They’re probably going to get aggravated. I feel bad sometimes, but I feel like I still have to go hit, so I call them.”
Beatty said Woods’ success at the plate this season came from a couple of factors.
“That’s one thing that made him real successful at the plate is we had some good guys around him, and he was patient,” Beatty said. “I thought one thing that he did this year over his junior year was he was OK getting a walk. He was very selective. He wasn’t swinging at everything. He was looking for his pitch. That showed some maturity on his part not trying to go up there and just be a free-swinger and trying to hit a home run every at-bat. I just saw a lot of maturity in him.”
Doyle opened the season with a 7-0 win over Loranger in which Woods hit a home run while throwing a complete game two-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts, which he said set the tone for the season.
“I knew from the start when we were at practice,” Woods said of the team’s chemistry. “You can feel certain stuff when you’ve been around it the whole time. I knew we wanted it more. Every year, every time we lose, we want it more and more.”
Woods’ role as a leader for the Tigers came into play in the team’s 4-1 loss at Riverside in which a grounder to third went under his legs, scoring the go-ahead run with two out in the bottom of the sixth to put the Rebels ahead 2-1. Riverside followed with consecutive singles to drive in the game’s final runs.
“I felt that for a little bit, and that was a big motivation too,” Woods said. “I knew that was the worst thing I was going to do that season, and I couldn’t let it happen again. Even though it hurt me, I knew I had to stay positive because many of the kids look up to me on that team. If I was having a good time playing my heart out, most of them were playing their heart out.”
Woods also said competing in District 6-3A against Parkview Baptist and University High, which combined to go 4-0 against Doyle, helped prepare the Tigers for the playoffs.
“I loved playing Parkview and them,” he said. “I knew that was good competition. You were going to see some of the top arms in the state for the class. I knew we were in a battle. We put up a good fight. For being a little public school, we gave them a run for their money, and then we ended up going further than both of them in the playoffs.”
Doyle earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs along with a first-round bye and followed with a sweep of Caldwell Parish with Woods throwing a three-hitter with six strikeouts in an 11-0 win in the opening game.
“Ever since I’ve known Doyle, it’s been a different team when the playoffs come,” Woods said. “You’ve got a whole fan base there no matter where you go. You feel at home wherever you go, and that’s the big thing. We were fortunate enough to be at home all three rounds, and when you’ve got three or four hundred fans cheering you on, you feel good. You feel comfortable, even if you’re down or up.”
The Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals, hosting Rosepine, which defeated Doyle in the finals the previous two years. Doyle won the series in two games by scores of 9-8 and 7-6 with Woods getting the win in the opener, giving up eight hits, seven runs, two walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings.
Freshman Parker Taylor came on to get the save in the opener after Rosepine scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
“They were huge,” Woods said of the games in the series. “Neither team had their best games ever. I got hit around a good bit, but I had good defense behind me. We kept staying in the game, and they had the same thing. They struggled a little bit, but we just fought to the end, and when we won that first game, you feel that chip on your back and you’re like, ‘Oh, we’ve got this now.’ You feel better. You’re still not comfortable, but you feel comfortable because you know you’ve got that one game under your belt and they’re over there stressing out because they have to win.”
Doyle picked up a 3-1 win over South Beauregard in the semifinals as Woods gave up two hits, three walks and struck out seven in a complete game win.
Jayden Milton’s two-run home run with two out in the top of the eighth inning lifted Berwick to a 4-2 win over Doyle in the championship game.
“We got a couple big hits, but they got the biggest hit,” Woods said of the championship game.
Woods said playing in Sulphur is an experience he won’t forget.
“Personally, I love it,” he said. “The more fans, the better. I just love it. There’s nothing like it. I’ve never played (in front of) that many people, and I just like it.”
For Beatty, next season’s challenge will be filling the roles Woods and the Tigers’ senior class held on this year’s team.
“It’s going to be interesting to see who does fill that role, because really with Peyton, you’re losing two players -- a pitcher and a hitter,” Beatty said. “He’s going to be a tough one to replace for us, but we’re going to find a way. I have no doubt in my mind, we’ll find somebody. It may take two or three guys to fill that role, but we’re going to figure it out, I promise.”
Woods also has high expectations for the Tigers next season.
“They’ll be just as good next year,” Woods said. “People might not think so, but they’ll find a way to get there.”
