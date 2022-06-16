Admittedly, Holden’s Chase Hymel and French Settlement’s Kade Scivicque weren’t expecting to be in the discussion for the All-Parish baseball team’s Coach of the Year honor.
Their coaching peers in the parish saw it differently, and now the two first-year coaches are sharing the honor.
“I’m sitting at the table (at the All-Parish meeting), I’m looking at all these guys – all these great coaches,” Hymel said. “Doyle’s just played in a state championship. Springfield went far. You’ve got all these really good teams, these big 5A schools and stuff. My name got thrown out. I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s cool!’, and then they all said, ‘Yeah, let’s go with it.’ It was a pleasant surprise, for sure.”
Scivicque, a former Maurepas and LSU standout, was equally surprised to earn the honor after guiding the Lions to a 14-18 record and a first-round home playoff game.
“It caught me by complete surprise,” Scivicque said. “I had talked to a couple of coaches and they were complementing the season that we had and said, ‘man, look, you would deserve an award like that,’ but it never crosses your mind, especially sitting down with coaches who have a great history like all those guys that were sitting at that table, so when you’re put up for an award like that, it hit me by complete surprise because you look at those guys’ résumés and what they’ve done this year and what their teams have accomplished. To get something like that, it was awesome.”
Hymel, who guided the Rockets to a 13-14 mark and a trip to the regional round of the playoffs, figured this past season would be a rebuilding one for the Rockets.
“The expectations weren’t very high with (so few) returning kids,” Hymel said. “We’re starting seventh-graders and eighth-graders and freshmen. I’ve got seniors that are coming out that have never played on the team before. It was basically a brand new team.”
Looking back, Hymel said that worked in his favor.
“I guess it sounds crazy, but lucky for me, I didn’t have a lot of returning kids, so it was, ‘Hey, here’s a new coach. Here’s some new kids,’” Hymel said. “They’re going to listen and learn, and they’re going to take everything in, and I can’t be thankful enough for them just buying in to my stuff and buying into our approach as a team.
“They bought in, and it was an easy year,” Hymel continued. “I know that sounds crazy as a first-year head coach, but it was an easy year just having the kids trust in us and buy in to us. It was awesome. It was a great experience.”
The limited expectations for the Rockets heading into the season also served as a motivator.
“I said everybody outside of our inner circle is not against us, but just don’t see what we see, and they just don’t think we’re there yet,” Hymel said of his message to the team. “I said you’ve got two options – you can make them right or make them wrong, and I think the boys did a great job of making a lot of people wrong this year.”
For Scivicque, the goal for the Lions heading into the season wasn’t complicated.
“I wanted the guys to have fun,” he said. “I wanted them to play the game the right way. I wanted them to respect the game. I wanted them to play hard. I’ve preached to my guys all year long … it’s more than wins and losses. This can be something that you learn for a lifetime. Baseball isn’t just a game about winning and losing. Baseball teaches you a lot about life.”
“Not saying they weren’t on the right track, but just try to help them out,” Scivicque continued. “Get them back into a full swing of giving it their all, doing things the right way, respecting the game, putting in the work and getting rewarded for the work that they put in.”
Scivicque said becoming familiar with his team was a process.
“As a catcher, for a while you have to learn your pitchers, and you have to learn your players, and you have to learn who you have to pat on the (back), and you’ve got to chew out,” Scivicque said. “From early on, our team was a team that you couldn’t just chew out, and it was a team that you had to mentor, and you had to speak and you had to talk and you had to teach through things.”
Scivicque said a lot of the team’s learning experiences happened during the course of games.
“I tried to place myself and (assistant coaches) Jared (Poche’) and Cam (Gautreaux) in the places to where when something happened and it was fresh on their mind, we didn’t wait until tomorrow,” he said. “We do it then. That way those guys can learn right there, and it will stick with you. To be honest with you, those guys kind of bought into that, and any time something would happen, and it would happen over and over, or maybe the second time something happened, you’d look in the dugout and there would be 15-20 peeled on you, and all the guys are looking at you waiting like, ‘Coach, we know exactly what you’re about to say.’ To me, that was awesome.”
“We preached all year little things matter,” Scivicque said. “Take care of the little things and celebrate the big things.”
Hymel pointed to the Rockets’ 7-5 win over Jewel Sumner as a pivotal game in the team’s development during the season as the Rockets snapped a 4-4 tie with a three-run sixth inning.
“It was a good team, and it was one of our first tests to see like, ‘Hey, this is a team that we’re supposed to be able to compete with. Let’s see what we can do,’ and it was a back-and-forth game,” Hymel said. “We fought. We fought. We fought. They had a bunch of big situations where they’ve got runners on with the guy they want up to hit, and we were able to punch them out or to get them to fly out.”
The Rockets followed that by taking two games in a three-game set with Livonia and dropping a 5-0 decision to Denham Springs.
“That was probably the best baseball we played all year,” Hymel said.
The other key part of the equation is the Rockets found different ways to win during the season, with Hymel pointing out the team had home runs from Brent Cobb and Cayden Hull in a 12-8 win over Livonia to open the series, while Tyler Thompson threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts to get a complete-game win in a 2-1 victory the next day.
“I told them you’ve got to find ways to win in every aspect – when the wind’s blowing in, when the wind’s blowing out, when the sun’s in your face – whatever the conditions are that we can’t control, we’ve got to learn how to win that way,” Hymel said. “One day, we’re going to face a dude that we’re not going to be able to touch, and then the next day, we’re going to face a guy that we should hit, and we just don’t hit. You’ve got to find ways to win and just keep competing, keep fighting, and no matter what happens … we’ve got 14-15 kids, and we’re all pulling the same rope in the same direction. We’ve got each other’s back. We’re going to fight for each other.”
For French Settlement, a key game in the team’s development came in an 8-6 road win over Franklinton after the Lions trailed 6-0 after two innings.
“That was a huge turning point for us to where the guys kind of felt like, “OK, we can do it. We can win,’” Scivicque said. “I think talking to the guys early on and seeing their morale early on and stuff, it was kind of like, ‘OK, we lost to this team,’ so basically, I preached to my guys, ‘You don’t lose before the game happens’. This is a crazy game. Anything can happen, but I felt like a couple of times, we were losing to the name on the front of the chest without even playing.”
“Once we beat a great team like that, it kind of clicked for our guys like, OK, we can play with these 4A-5A schools,” he continued. “We can play with these really good 2A-3A-4A schools. We can play with teams, and we don’t just have to worry about beating teams that are under us. We can beat teams that are better than us – teams that we should never beat on paper, teams that guys never think we have a shot.”
That mindset helped in District 10-2A play, with FSHS splitting series with Springfield and Doyle, with the Lions getting both of those wins on the road.
“We beat Doyle at their place on Senior Night, and I can tell you nobody in the books thought that was going to happen,” Scivicque said. “Great crowd. My freshman (Mason Hill) threw an unbelievable game. We made unbelievable plays, and it just clicked. Everything clicked.”
Scivicque said he also used some motivational tactics on his team involving a small reward in the form of T-shirts each time the Lions hit a win mark along the way.
“I told my guys, ‘Hey, look, you win this six-game mark – that’s what you won the year before – we’ll make a T-shirt,’” Scivicque said. “So we get a T-shirt, and they’re on top of the world.”
“All of sudden, they’re like, ‘Coach, we win 12 games, we need another T-shirt,’” Scivicque said. “OK, we win 12 games, I got them another T-shirt, so my guys had something to shoot for. They had something to strive toward, and whenever they realized that they could beat those better teams, things started clicking.”
The Rockets stayed consistent for the remainder of the season, earning the No. 12 seed and a home game with No. 21 Stanley in the opening round of the Class B playoffs.
“We were like a half a point away from a first-round bye going into the last two games of the season,” Hymel said. “We were that close to really cracking the top eight. I can’t say anything but how proud I am of them for doing that, and for fighting all year.”
Holden scratched for a 7-5 win over Stanley after falling behind 5-0.
“It was a blast, especially to come out on top,” Hymel said of the game. That was against a really good Stanley team. They were junior heavy. The coach was telling me those kids, they’ve all been playing since (they were) freshmen, so that’s their third year. They’ve been in the playoffs, and they were used to seeing those teams. They’re up in north Louisiana, and they play the best in Class B week in and week out.”
Heading into that game, Hymel shuffled his team’s defensive look, moving several players to new positions.
“You could see it at practice,” Hymel said. “They were looking at me like I was crazy, and they bought in and said, ‘Yes sir. If that’s what you think it’s going to take for us to win.’ I think we were down 5-0, and I looked at them, and I apologized.”
French Settlement earned the No. 14 seed in the Class 2A playoffs, hosting No. 18 D’Arbonne Woods Charter. The Lions lost 8-5, but he said the experience of being at home to start the playoff was invaluable for his team.
“That was a great feeling,” Scivicque said of getting a home playoff game. “I get chills right now thinking about it, but it just goes to show you, I didn’t want any spotlight on me, and Jared didn’t want any spotlight on him, because it was all about the guys. It was all about them because they bought in. They put in the work.”
He said his players would text him at 10 p.m. to throw batting practice or 6 a.m. to hit ground balls, work out or hit in the cages.
“At all hours of the day, and there were times at the beginning of the season, I felt like I was pulling teeth to get guys to show up to practice,” Scivicque said. “At the end of the season, they were dragging me out there, and I love to be at the field. These guys want to be here 24-7. To me, that’s awesome. That’s what you want. For those guys to get rewarded with that home, first-round playoff game, that was tremendous to those guys. I know it didn’t work out and it didn’t go in our favor. It’s baseball. Stuff happens. It just wasn’t meant to be, but at the end of the day, that feeling for those guys was awesome.”
Scivicque is hoping to build on this past season’s success, tipping his hat to seniors Edward Allison, Will McMorris and Jaedon Kinler with helping lay the foundation for the program’s future.
“They’re starting that foundation to where they’re striving for the stars,” Scivicque said. “It’s no longer ‘Can we win 10 games?’ It’s ‘We will win 10 games. We will do this. We will do this.’ Now we just start getting goals. We want to win 15 games. We want to win district. We want to win this. We want to do that. We want to make it to state. One day when those guys (younger players) are hopefully seniors and they’re the upperclassmen and they’re the leaders, hopefully they’re right there where they plan to be and where they dream and where they hope to be and work to be.”
Holden lost to Weston in the regional round, 9-1, but Hymel said that’s only given his team a bit more motivation heading into next season.
“I think they’re hungry,” Hymel said. “I think they really believe that we can make a run to Sulphur soon, and I think we will too. It just comes back into them buying in. I told them from day one, we don’t change our expectations. We just increase our effort. Our expectation is to win a state championship, so until we get there, we’re going to keep working harder and harder, and hopefully we can get there this year coming up.”
