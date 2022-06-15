Springfield’s Blake Lobell is the All-Parish baseball team’s Most Valuable Player this season, and it’s something he said caught him by surprise.
“I was told I got MVP, which really and truly, I never pictured that this year,” said Lobell, who was also the District 10-2A MVP. “I was chasing the district MVP, but honestly, parish MVP never really crossed my mind, but it’s a great accomplishment. Every kid wants to be able to have that title behind them.”
Lobell was also tabbed the Offensive MVP, while Live Oak’s Reid Broussard was selected the Defensive MVP. Holden’s Chase Hymel and French Settlement’s Kade Scivicque were selected the co-Coaches of the Year for the team, which is selected by parish coaches.
Lobell turned in a solid offensive season, batting .425 with six doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 32 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
“I knew after my junior season it was going to be tougher just because after my junior year I kind of made a name and didn’t really get a lot of fastballs this year, so I had to kind of adjust my approach a little bit,” Lobell said. “It was definitely a little rougher in the beginning, but once I found it, it was a good feeling.”
While Lobell may have been caught off guard by the honor, Springfield coach Chris Blanchard praised his multi-position player, and not just because of his stats this season.
“He’s one of those once in a lifetime kind of kids that I get to coach,” Blanchard said. “The talent. The work ethic. The team-first attitude – all that stuff – it’s in him. It’s in one player this year, and it’s awesome. I’m so proud of him. I’m so lucky and honored to coach him. I can’t say enough about him.”
The home run stroke came together during the district season, with Lobell hitting a least one in every series except against Pope John Paul. He also hit one in each game of the Bulldogs’ regional playoff series win over Fisher.
“If you go up to the plate looking for home runs, you don’t hit them,” Lobell said. “That’s something that you have to learn early, but no kid learns it because everybody wants to hit the long ball. You’ve just got to go up there with the mindset (of hitting) gap-to-gap, hit singles, and the home runs come with the singles.”
While Lobell said he didn’t see many fastballs this season, he said the home runs came as a by-product of being able to study the pitchers he was facing.
“I think most of my home runs did end up being on fastballs, but usually the games I hit home runs, I either had walked once or twice that game, so I had seen some pitches. I think I only had one leadoff home run this year, and that was against French Settlement, but I think all the rest of them were my second and third at-bat after I had already seen some pitches and stuff. You definitely had to have a lot better plate discipline and being able to watch certain pitches and not just swing out of your shoes at them.”
Blanchard also said Lobell’s knowledge of the game helped him when it came to hitting home runs.
“He understands the game enough to know when it’s his turn to drive the ball out the of the park or try to drive the ball deep and when to get in his two-strike approach and hit singles for us, and it worked,” Blanchard said. “He’s just so good. I don’t know how to explain it to people. Watching him every day, I’m amazed more and more as I watch him.”
“There were times when he walked and stole second because that’s what the team needed, and we had a very good hitter in Sladen Lyles hitting behind him,” Blanchard said. “He wasn’t afraid to take a walk and do what he needed to do on the bases as well. He’s just one of those total package kind of guys. I’m not saying he was the only reason we made a run to the semis, but he was a big part of it.”
Lobell was also effective on the mound, going 9-3 with a 1.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 78.2 innings, teaming with Jayden Teague to give the Bulldogs solid tandem.
“Going into the season, I knew we weren’t going to have a for sure No. 1 just because JT had a really good season last year. I had a decent season last year, so I knew going into this year they could put either me or him on the mound at any spot just to be like, ‘Hey, win this game,’” Lobell said. “I didn’t expect the season to go that way, but I had a feeling that it was going to be a good year.”
“Jayden is a great pitcher,” Blanchard said. “He can mix stuff up. He can hit his spots. He can do all that stuff. He has multiple pitches he can throw strikes with. Blake does that, but he does it with a little bit more velocity, so it’s even harder to hit.”
Blanchard credited Lobell’s work ethic with getting him to this point.
“Blake had a very special year,” Blanchard said. “Everything came together for him, and it’s from everything he did starting when he was a young kid working hard. It paid off in this final year. The numbers showed it. It was one of these rare occurrences where the numbers showed how hard he worked. Hitting, defense, pitching – all of that came together.”
Springfield advanced to the semifinals for the first time in school history during the recently completed season, but Lobell said after the team started the season 7-3 with losses to Hannan, St. John and Live Oak, there might be something special with the group.
“Last year, making it to the third round, we were like, ‘Hey, we just made history,’” Lobell said. “I honestly didn’t know how we were going to do this year, but after those first 10 games, I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got a shot to do this,’ so we all kind of picked up the pace and worked a little harder and came out making history again.”
Lobell said a 4-3 win over Denham Springs at home was also a springboard for the team heading into district play.
“It was definitely a bigger win on the season because we immediately went down (2-0) … in the second inning and ended up coming back and winning it 4-3, but it showed our guys that, hey, no matter what happens, we fight through the end, and we’ll pull it out,” Lobell said.
Springfield went 5-5 in district play, splitting each series before sweeping Northlake Christian, but Lobell said that also helped the Bulldogs prepare for the postseason. All six teams in the district made the playoffs with Doyle finishing as the state-runner up in Class 2A and St. Thomas Aquinas doing the same in Division III after an undefeated district run.
The Bulldogs split the series with Doyle, with the Tigers winning the first game 3-1. Lobell hit a two-run home run in a 2-0 win over Doyle while striking out 13 in a complete-game, two-hitter. Doyle’s Caiden Barcia struck out 11, combining with Braden McLin on a one-hitter.
“That was definitely a fun game, a very upbeat, high-tempo (game),” Lobell said. “Most innings, both teams would run out there three-up, three-down, come back in and just try to create something on the base paths.”
In the playoffs, Springfield opened with a 3-2 win over Pickering before sweeping Fisher in two games. The Bulldogs defeated Avoyelles Charter 7-0 in the opening game of the quarterfinal series and punched a ticket to the semifinals with a 13-2 win while stealing 14 bases.
“After getting so close in 2021, to then end the game the same way with a ground ball to second base throwing them out at first, it was definitely a feeling of almost relief just that hey, we did it. We’re going to Sulphur,” Lobell said.
There, the Bulldogs faced Doyle with Lobell striking out 10 in a complete game, and the Tigers’ Peyton Woods fanning nine in 6.2 innings.
The Tigers picked up a 4-2 win after Teague was called out at first to end the game. He came up with the bases loaded and two out, and his grounder to second was bobbled as the Bulldogs had runners in motion on a 3-2 count.
“Me personally, it was kind of hard just because I grew up with all those Doyle guys,” Lobell said. “For me, and how my dad kind of explained it, it’s like getting in a fistfight with your brother. You don’t want to go out there and absolutely kick his butt because he’s your brother, but he’s your brother and you can’t lose to him. It was a very tight game like we’ve always played against them. One or two things go one or the other way … and the whole ball game changes a couple of times.”
Lobell signed with LSU-Eunice, and he said he won’t forget being selected parish MVP.
“It’s an honor to hold that title of parish MVP with me,” he said.
